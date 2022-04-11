Tommy Dorfman and Her Mom "Still Share Clothes to This Day"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The two appear together in a new Mother's Day campaign for Coach — and wait until you see the cute BTS photos.

If you're still searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift, you might want to take a tip from actress Tommy Dorfman.

"Every Mother's Day, for as long as I can remember when growing up, I would go to the Coach store in Atlanta and we would get something for mom," she tells InStyle via email.

The plan remains a smart one to this day, especially considering how many great finds Coach has to offer, from cute-yet-practical wallets to printed dresses. Plus, years later, Dorfman's go-to gift idea feels somewhat like fate: the actress and her mom, Cathy, are now appearing together in Coach's Mother's Day campaign, I Got It From My Mom, alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Noah Beck.

Tommy Dorfman Coach Mother's Day Campaign Credit: Joshua Woods

"To have this time in our lives immortalized and celebrate the love a cis-mother has with her trans daughter, on a global scale, is not something I could've imagined for myself a few years ago, and certainly not something I'll ever take for granted," she says of the ads, which show the two laughing on the couch and holding Coach's Pillow Tabby. "I remain incredibly grateful for this experience. My mom and I have attended a few shows together in the past, but to work together was really a dream come true."

Tommy Dorfman Coach Mother's Day Campaign Credit: Joshua Woods

Naturally, shooting the campaign was a ton of fun, and Dorfman says that working with her mom was "hilarious" — something that is clear from the exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures shared with InStyle.

"I have never brought either of my parents to work with me, so that was a new experience. Having her there was also deeply comforting and calming."

Tommy Dorfman Coach Mother's Day Campaign Behind-the-scenes of Tommy and Cathy Dorfman from Coach's Mother's Day campaign. | Credit: Joshua Woods

Like many millennials, Dorfman also has many memories of Coach growing up, and says that as a kid, it was "the penultimate brand." In recent years, however, she's also found that Coach's values have aligned even more with her own.

"I love that Coach is a heritage brand that values quality in their products, and is able to take action as a large manufacturer and focus efforts on upcycling with their (re)loved program," she says. "I also love that Stuart [Vevers, the brand's creative director] and the whole team at Coach see the future and are always creating with the whole of our world in mind."

Tommy Dorfman Coach Mother's Day Campaign Behind-the-scenes of Tommy and Cathy Dorfman from Coach's Mother's Day campaign. | Credit: Joshua Woods

There's no doubt in our mind that front-row mainstay — and InStyle cover star! — Dorfman is a fashion icon. But, we do have to give her mother credit for influencing at least a few of her fashion choices.

"We still share clothes to this day," she tells InStyle. "One Christmas a few years ago, as I was embarking on my transition, she gifted me roughly 20 dresses of hers. I used to shop for her a lot as a kid and now some of those pieces are coming back to me."

Still, Dorfman's mom doesn't just share her wardrobe. The actress says her mom has also given her great advice, and revealed the one saying she tends to repeats often.

"One step at a time. Just take life and the world one piece at a time and it won't feel all that overwhelming in the end."

Tommy Dorfman Coach Mother's Day Campaign Behind-the-scenes of Tommy and Cathy Dorfman from Coach's Mother's Day campaign. | Credit: Joshua Woods

While Coach bags are easy to customize for your loved ones (and is something that feels especially thoughtful), not every mom wants material goods for Mother's Day. In that case, Dorfman is ready with an alternative idea.