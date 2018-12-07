This Hybrid Kitten Heel/Sock Boot/Driving Shoe Is Totally Strange, But We Love It
This fall, storied Italian brand Tod's (known for its classic driving shoe) teamed up with designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua (known for his feminine, boho-adjacent aesthetic) for a limited collection of ready-to-wear and accessories. While the entire grouping is beautiful, we can't get enough of one style in particular.
Is it a sock? Is it a boot? It's definitely a kitten heel, but it has rubber nubs like a driving shoe. Whatever it is, we're into it. We're also really into the rest of the collection, which includes a heavenly tan leather puffer, and a slingback driving loafer.
The collaboration is the first edition of what the brand is calling T Factory, "a new creative hub for high-profile collaborations across all areas that bring their own take to the Tod's DNA," according to the website.
The collection is priced at $645 for shoes on up to $8,000 for the most drop-dead-gorgeous leather trench I've ever seen, and is available now online.