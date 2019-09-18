These Impossibly Comfortable Jeans Have an 800-Person Fan Club

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you told us, even just a year ago, that we’d be browsing Walmart.com for its clothing selection, we’d probably hit back with a “Seems fake, but OK.” And now look at us.

The big box store has pulled through with some seriously covetable pieces at prices even more impossible to ignore. From Sofia Vergara’s denim line to Ellen Degeneres’ athleisure-inspired EV1 collections, we’ve found ourselves adding clothing pieces to our virtual Walmart carts, once solely reserved for Black Friday deals on TVs and the like.

We’re starting to recognize the true potential of the retailer’s fashion department. And so, it was only a matter of time before we discovered the jeans that hundreds of Walmart shoppers are already obsessed with. Time and Tru’s Women's Full Length Soft Knit Color Jeggings have over 800 *perfect* ratings from convert-customers who swear by their comfort and figure-flattering shape.

The jeans, which are actually a pair of jeggings that look quite convincingly like traditional denim, sans the bulky zipper, come in a mic-dropping 21 color choices and are available in sizes XS to XXL.

Their cotton-polyester-spandex fabric blend makes them both extremely comfy, and totally flattering. The stretch fit pulls on easily, like a pair of leggings, and then holds you in at the waist and thighs beautifully, like a trusty pair of Spanx. Like conventional jeans, these jeggings have real back pockets, so you’ll also have a place to slip your phone even when you leave your bag at home.

Reviewers love these jeans so much, the rest of your denim collection should be getting nervous.

“These are my all time favorite jeggings,” writes one buyer. “They are so comfortable! I have them in green, black, floral capri jegging, and dark denim. Stylish to wear and dress up or down. And of course the value is there so you don't have to spend a fortune. Might get one in every color eventually. Love them.”

The absolute wildest part about these jeans might not even be their unbeatable comfort, or how damn good they make your butt look — but their price. These cult-loved jeans cost just $13, so when reviewers write that they’ve purchased a pair in each color (as many of them have), they’re not exaggerating.

Shop the leggings that hundreds of shoppers are losing it over for just $13 a pair at Walmart.com.