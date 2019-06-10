Walmart’s Best-Selling Blazer Is the $25 Staple Your Work Wardrobe Needs

Image zoom Getty Images

We’re always in the market for easy, flattering, and affordable work clothing, but finding those key pieces we’ll wear over and over again can prove challenging. Sometimes, the guiding light we need to look towards to make that process easier is other people’s shopping habits.

According to an inside source at Walmart, over 3,000 people have purchased this office-ready blazer, which comes in Black Soot and Blue Cove, since it launched on the site this January. Time and Tru Women's Drape Front Blazer is the perfect lightweight solution to sharp, business casual dressing in the summer.

Reviewers have given this best-selling staple a near-perfect rating of 4.8 stars, and shoppers are obsessed with how versatile it is.

“So happy with this purchase,” writes one reviewer. “I'm finding that the Time and Tru brand offers very good quality clothing, at a fraction of the price you would pay in higher end department stores. I love the style of this blazer (more flowy and feminine rather than formal and boxy), which can be worn both casually or dressy. It would even be appropriate for those working in a professional business setting.”

“The fabric is of medium weight, with a nice texture to it…perfect for year-round wear,” they continue. “The inside of the blazer has been nicely finished, as well, indicating a higher end garment. I hope they decide to offer this in more color options! Don't hesitate to buy this…you won't be disappointed!”

The best part of this beloved blazer, though? It’s just $25. At such a low price point, it’s almost impossible not to add this piece to your wardrobe.

Shop one of Walmart’s best-selling blazers in sizes S through XXL for just $25.

To buy: $25; walmart.com