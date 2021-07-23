TikTok Is Losing It Over These Sexy Satin Dresses — and They're Only $30 at Target
As far as my online shopping habits are concerned, incredible Target finds and the TikTok algorithm have become a lethal combination. With TikTok-approved fashion finds like trendy swimsuits, viral bike shorts, and affordable sundresses constantly gracing my feed, I've come to accept that my daily scroll on the app will more than likely turn into an order confirmation email hitting my inbox before the day is through.
Well, Target and TikTok have done it again, and the newest items that caught the attention of the masses — and may or may not be sitting in my cart as we speak — are these sexy Wild Fable satin dresses. Available in a wrap and slip style, they're practically begging to be worn out for drinks downtown, to a late summer wedding, or on a Sunday brunch date. (Seriously, they're that cute.)
In a video that's been viewed over 500,000 times, TikTok user @takingontarget documented the fashionable find (in both styles and multiple colors) for the world to see. Another user, @lillmamajanee, showcased the dresses in a video that's been viewed over 1 million times — and awe-struck TikTok users couldn't stop raving about the cute pieces in the comments.
Each satin style comes in a mini dress cut, but adjustable straps allow you to alter the length to your liking. Simply throw on a pair of heels or white sneakers, grab your favorite sunnies, swipe on a bold lip, and you're ready to take on any escapade summer throws your way. And with each satin frock setting you back just $30, they certainly look more expensive than they are.
According to Target shoppers, these Wild Fable pieces are definite must-buys. If you're looking for a flirty number to flatter your curves in all the right ways, the wrap dress, in particular, will be your new best friend. "BUY THIS DRESS," one reviewer said. "It's beautiful and fits me so well. Tight and loose exactly where it needs to be."
If you're searching for a comfortable option that's easy to throw on, you may be partial to the slip dress version that Target customers are calling a "show stopper." Complete with a sweetheart neckline and molded bra cups, the dress is slim fit but has a subtly flared hemline, so some people recommend sizing down if you desire a more fitted look for your occasion.
Though some eager TikTok users have commented that the dresses have yet to be stocked in person at their local Targets, all colors in both styles are currently available online. Head to Target's website now to grab one (or both, we don't judge) of these adorable $30 satin dresses while you still can.