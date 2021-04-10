TikTok Is Single Handedly Causing These Very Specific '80s and '90s Trends to Sell Out on Amazon

Leave it to TikTok to alter our lives in every facet — from introducing us to our favorite self-tanner to displaying the true powers of booty-lifting leggings. The app first known for kitschy, somewhat corny dances is now responsible for predicting the biggest seasonal styles that are cool, comfortable, and perhaps most importantly, affordable.
These trends have taken off so much so that Amazon is now taking note of what's popular due to the app (there's even an ″Internet Famous″ page on the site). According to the retailer, the seven most popular items now trending thanks to TikTok are all under $40, collectively have more than 55,000 rave reviews, and, in our opinion, are summertime essentials.
These are the items trending now on TikTok and Amazon:
The clothes and accessories are simple additions to your wardrobe but can have a profound impact on your outfits and everyday style. For example, the chunky $14 hoops that TikTok users love add attitude to elevate whatever you're wearing, from workout leggings to nap dresses. These things will make you look like an Instagram influencer IRL — throw in some ugly sandals to the ensemble and you'll probably get mistaken for a Hadid.
For those active on TikTok, it should come as no surprise that patterned scarves have the No. 1 trending spot on Amazon. After all, one of the biggest video trends right now involves mimicking a getaway movie scene while wearing the hair-saving wrap. But when you're not creating content, the best-selling accessory can be worn however you want — on your neck, as an additional face covering, or even as a top. The $9 Your Smile style has a whopping 36 patterns to shop from, so you won't have any issue finding one that fits your taste.
If Gen Z hasn't made it clear enough yet, they love to bring back '80s and '90s trends like the pleated tennis skirt. In addition to this sporty and feminine fashion trend, other throwback accessories like anklets and chunky hair clips are making a resurgence. They add a quirky playfulness that, after this past year, we all deserve to proudly display.
One other trending item that Katie Holmes and Rihanna will likely approve of is an under-$40 flannel shirt appropriately dubbed the "shacket," given its ability to be worn as a shirt or a jacket. Get it? Amazon's popular style comes in six classic plaid options that could easily function as a top or bottom layer.
Now, if you're paying attention to these popular picks like we are, you've probably already created an outfit in your head that incorporates basically every item listed. If not, browse the trending TikTok products below and you'll have all the inspiration needed for a stellar look.
