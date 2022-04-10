These 10 Spring Fashion Trends Are Taking Over TikTok Right Now

The Pink Slip Dress: The Drop Darcy Tie-Back Silky Mini Slip Dress

A couple of weeks ago, a pink slip dress from Zara went viral on TikTok, and now everyone is on the hunt for the perfect silky pink dress. Enter: the Darcy Tie-Back Silky Mini Slip Dress. Like the Zara one, this option has an open back with an adjustable tie, so you can make the straps as tight or loose as you want, along with a V-neckline and a straight-down silhouette.

Shop now: $45; amazon.com