These 10 Spring Fashion Trends Are Taking Over TikTok Right Now
As you probably know by now, TikTok is one of the best places on the Internet to find fashion inspiration. Creators are constantly posting videos with their latest clothing finds, and many of the most popular trends this season are available to shop on Amazon. In Amazon's latest press release, the retailer revealed the top 10 TikTok trends taking over its site, and we found product recommendations for each one.
- Faux Feathers: HitZoom Feather-Trim Tank Top
- Matching Sets: Zesica Knit Pullover and Shorts Two-Piece Set
- Platforms: Teva Flatform Sandals
- Retro Sunnies: Freckles Mark Squared Aviator Sunglasses
- Corsets: Modegal Strapless Mesh Bustier
- Cutouts: The Drop Valentina Cropped One-Shoulder Cutout Sweater Top
- Crochet: Nufiwi Long-Sleeve Crochet Crop Top
- Oversized Brights: The Drop Christy Cowl-Neck Silky Cami
- The Pink Slip Dress: The Drop Darcy Tie-Back Silky Mini Slip Dress
- Mini Skirts: Wdirara Split Hem Mini Skirt
Related Items
Faux Feathers: HitZoom Feather-Trim Tank Top
The hashtag #feathertop has 1.5 million views on TikTok, and tons of creators specifically highlighted Amazon finds. In one video with nearly 23,000 views, user @amylittleson showed off the HitZoom Feather-Trim Tank Top, which costs just $16 on Amazon. It comes in three colors — white, black, and pink — and it's made from a stretchy blend of cotton and spandex with a faux-feather trim on the square neckline. You can pair it with jeans, a skirt, or even denim cutoffs this spring.
Shop now: $16; amazon.com
Matching Sets: Zesica Knit Pullover and Shorts Two-Piece Set
62.9 million people have viewed the hashtag #matchingset on TikTok, and Amazon is a treasure trove of options. The Zesica two-piece set includes a long-sleeve, crewneck pullover and high-waisted shorts with an adjustable drawstring. It comes in 21 colors and patterns, each made from a blend of rayon and polyester. According to one shopper, "It's made of quality material, is beyond comfy, and can be dressed up with platforms and a wide-brimmed hat for brunch."
Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com
Platforms: Teva Flatform Sandals
In a video from last summer, TikToker @helloimkaitlin styled the Teva Flatform Sandals four ways. You can wear them with a flowy blouse and shorts, a casual pair of jeans and a tee, a floral sundress, and even an athleisure look. The sandals come in 14 colorways, and they're the perfect combination of comfort and style.
Shop now: $65; amazon.com
Retro Sunnies: Freckles Mark Squared Aviator Sunglasses
Retro sunglasses have been a major trend across Amazon and TikTok for a couple of years now, and shoppers especially love the Freckles Mark Squared Aviator Sunglasses. They come in 19 frame and lens colors, as well as eight two-pack options. One shopper said they "come in such a nice box" and "feel so expensive," which is impressive considering they're currently on sale for $13.
Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com
Corsets: Modegal Strapless Mesh Bustier
Ever since Bridgerton first came out in 2020, corsets have made a major comeback in the fashion world. TikTokers are especially fans of the Modegal Strapless Mesh Bustier, which went viral last spring. The strapless corset top has boning on the torso with a ruched mesh overlay and a zipper closure on the back. Paired with high-waisted jeans and heeled sandals, this bustier is the perfect going out top for spring and summer.
Shop now: $35; amazon.com
Cutouts: The Drop Valentina Cropped One-Shoulder Cutout Sweater Top
Cutouts were all over the spring runways last fall, and now you can shop the trend on Amazon. The Valentina Cropped One-Shoulder Top from The Drop has a slight cutout on one side, making it the perfect piece to start with to try out the trend. You can wear it with the brand's matching skirt with cutouts for a more formal outfit, or throw it on with a pair of high-waisted jeans for a casual night out with friends.
Shop now: $40; amazon.com
Crochet: Nufiwi Long-Sleeve Crochet Crop Top
A quick TikTok search for "Amazon crochet top" will get endless videos of creators trying on the Nufiwi Crop Top, like this video with 5,800 views. The long-sleeve top has a square neckline and slight bell sleeves, and it comes in 34 color and style variations. It's the perfect way to add a pop of color into your spring and summer wardrobe while hopping on one of the season's biggest trends.
Shop now: $15 (Originally $23); amazon.com
Oversized Brights: The Drop Christy Cowl-Neck Silky Cami
Colorful statement tops are the name of the game this spring, and what better way to try out the trend than with a silky cami, like this $40 one from The Drop. Available in seven colors and sizes XXS through 5X, the top has adjustable straps, so you can find your perfect fit. It's the kind of top you can wear a million different ways — tuck it into a pair of light-wash jeans for a casual outfit, throw it on with trousers and a blazer for work, or wear it with dark denim and heels for a night out.
Shop now: $40; amazon.com
The Pink Slip Dress: The Drop Darcy Tie-Back Silky Mini Slip Dress
A couple of weeks ago, a pink slip dress from Zara went viral on TikTok, and now everyone is on the hunt for the perfect silky pink dress. Enter: the Darcy Tie-Back Silky Mini Slip Dress. Like the Zara one, this option has an open back with an adjustable tie, so you can make the straps as tight or loose as you want, along with a V-neckline and a straight-down silhouette.
Shop now: $45; amazon.com
Mini Skirts: Wdirara Split Hem Mini Skirt
Supermodels have been wearing mini skirts nonstop recently, and you can easily shop the trend on Amazon. In a video with over 115,000 views, TikToker @valerieescobar called this black mini skirt a "perfect staple." The mini skirt has a subtle side slit and a zipper closure up the back. You can wear it with an oversized button-down and leather jacket à la Hailey Bieber, or keep it simple with a solid-colored crop top.
Shop now: $27; amazon.com