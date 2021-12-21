TikTok Fashion Star Remi Bader Just Landed a Cool New Job With Victoria's Secret Pink

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The influencer, famous for her realistic haul videos, is now working alongside the brand as it expands its sizing.

If you've spent hours of your life a bit of time scrolling through TikTok, it's possible you've come across one of Remi Bader's realistic haul videos. A little over a year ago, the influencer and curve model began trying on clothes from various brands, simply showing people how certain pieces fit. Soon, she was able to turn the hobby into a full-blown career.

Bader now has over 2 million followers on the app, and her resume continues to grow. She was recently announced as an ambassador and size consultant for Victoria's Secret Pink, where she'll work alongside the brand as it expands it sizing into XXL swimwear.

"I grew a following so quickly in just a few months, and as exciting as thats been for me, I want to see action and change from that, not just the numbers of my following increasing," she tells InStyle about the news. "The fact that a company as big as Victoria Secret Pink is interested in what I have to say and wants me to help them make a change means that having this platform is all worth it."

This partnership is just one on a long list of accomplishments for Bader. Last year, she also partnered with Credit Karma, a company she says helped her better manage her finances after being laid off from her job at Tidal and forming her own business, Remi Jo LLC.

"I started racking up my credit card bill — I was always a little bit careless with my money, to be honest," she told us back in December. "I literally got down to $0 in my savings."

Credit Karma guided Bader through the financial planning process, and the influencer can't help but sing its praises.

"People think it's just an online tool where you can figure out your credit score for free, but you can look at anything when it comes to your finances," Bader told us about the app and site, which also has information about loans, credit cards, and saving money. "It's good for someone who might have college debt, or someone like me, who just racked up my credit card bill and was like 'How do I pay this off?' Or, now that I was able to pay it off, 'How do I manage my money better?' It's a free and easy online tool to get the information you need."

Remi Bader Credit: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Now, of course, Bader is doing much better finance-wise, and her career continues to grow. Aside from the Victoria's Secret Pink partnership, filming realistic haul videos, and creating sponsored content, she also hosts her own show, Impulse Try With Remi Bader, which you can stream on Peacock and the NBC app. It's impressive, to say the least — especially considering Bader wasn't even into TikTok at first.

"In the beginning, my TikTok was all dancing," she said. "My sister would show me these videos and I was like, 'Why am I on this app? I refuse to be on it. I'm never doing TikTok. I don't dance!'"

After a few months, though, Bader's algorithm changed, and she began seeing fashion hauls on her For You Page, which sparked inspiration.

"Everyone was just pretending everything's perfect. Why don't we show the good and the bad? I was inspired to do that."

The 26-year-old is now a true go-to for clothing recommendations. Seeing her shop and try on things — and then give her hilarious and honest opinion — is helpful for those wondering about sizing and fit.

"Anywhere that has my size, I am open to — I'm not picky," she admitted when asked about where she likes to shop. "If someone tells me they have a size 16, I'm like, great. If it's cute, I'll go online and I'll buy something from it."

Still, Bader does have a few favorites, and naturally, her list is always growing.

"Abercrombie has been having great stuff. People think it's just jeans that Abercrombie makes well, but they have body suits, trench coats — really cute winter stuff — so I've been looking on there. I also just got a huge package from Missguided and a bunch from GOOD AMERICAN. Then Target, Walmart — still shopping there. Free People could be a hit or miss, but for me, their XLs run a little bit bigger. I've actually been getting great stuff from them. They also have a CRVY section on their website, which a lot of people don't know about either. I'm pretty sure their jeans go up to the size 35, which is my size. It's been exciting to get some stuff from there when I used to think I couldn't shop there. And ASOS — there are just so many different places."

Bader is also trying to branch out and invest in higher-end clothing. She says she recently discovered that Reformation and For Love and Lemons sell extended sizing, and she's even looking into designers like Norma Kamali and Veronica Beard.

"I don't really like to stick to one thing," she told us. Instead, her shopping motto is simple. "I just wanting to feel good in what I'm wearing. I definitely get feedback from people — 'This is too expensive.' 'This is so cheap.' I don't care. I'm going to show whatever looks good on me and you can determine from there. Is this affordable for you? Will this look good on you? I'm just doing it for my experience."

Bader has also recently gotten into layering with vests and blazers, and is hoping her hauls lead her to a specific outerwear option.

"I've been on the hunt for some trench coats," she said. "I just ordered a bunch. I hope that one is good because it's been so hard to find one. Even if they're a bigger size, the arms are always too small. I've just been having such a hard time with getting trench coats, leather jackets, things like that, which is frustrating. I have nothing warm. I literally walk around like its summertime. People are like, 'You need to put warmer stuff on.' I'm like, 'Well, once I find things that fit me, I will.'"

For those hoping to follow Bader's lead and pursue TikTok more seriously in 2022, she does have a few words of wisdom to share.