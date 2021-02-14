These Other Popular TikTok Leggings Give the Butt Crack Ones a Run for Their Money

It's safe to say that the butt crack leggings from TikTok have taken over — we're seeing them everywhere, from targeted Facebook ads, to influencer Instagram posts, to lines at the grocery store. This virality, however, has overshadowed another just-as-flattering pair of leggings that social media users were obsessing over first: those that have a cross waist.
Unlike the now-mainstream booty lifting leggings, these ones focus on your waist. The slimming cross cut glides up and across your hips to really emphasize your figure and your curves. It creates an even more pronounced hourglass shape without cinching your skin.
Posts about this attractive style started popping up in the fall, when users like @hannahschlenker gained attention and admiration for the bottoms. They were originally identified as Aerie's Real Me Crossover leggings, but just as news of the butt crack leggings took over, a slew of other similar fashions are appearing — for half the price. This makes now, perhaps, the perfect time to give these pants the credit they deserve.
For example, these cross waist leggings from Amazon cost under $21 and come in both full and capri lengths. The affordable pair have close to 1,300 reviews and maintain a solid 4.1-star rating. Plus, with 39 styles to choose from, they come in basically every color you could want, like black and gray staples and bold purple and pink hues.
"I have to be honest I was not expecting them to be this amazing," wrote one five-star reviewer. "But they really freaking are! I've been searching for good leggings for so so so long. Years. And these are so comfortable. [They're a] stretchy material but [it's] breathable and it doesn't flatten your butt like some leggings. The crotch doesn't ride up either, which is always amazing. I'll definitely be ordering more.
These are the kinds of leggings that'll make you feel confident enough to rock that crop top without a single doubt. They're the kind that'll inspire a mid-day dance session around the house because you'll be feeling that good. And, according to reviewers, they're the kind that'll have you coming back to buy multiple pairs.
Shop these other TikTok leggings below.