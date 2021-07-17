These $10 Bike Shorts (by the Brand Behind Those TikTok-Loved Bralettes) Are Selling Out Fast
It's almost hard to imagine a world when bike shorts weren't an assumed part of our wardrobes. For some, myself included, it took some time at home to experiment with the athleisure staple to fall hard for favorite pairs. For others, it was love at first sight when the trend popped back onto the scene in all its nostalgic, Princess Diana-evoking glory.
So now that bike shorts have made their way into our hearts and closets, we're always on the lookout for more to add to our closets — and when they cost just $10, we'll take one in every color.
Such is the case for the Colsie Seamless Ribbed Lounge Bike Shorts from Target, a style that gained traction the way most clothing does in the year 2021: TikTok. If the brand name sounds familiar to you, that's because you've probably seen its lightweight and seamless bralettes that continue to sell out since going viral earlier this year.
Much like its buzzy predecessors, the bike shorts are a bit tricky to get your hands on in your local Target since they're a hot commodity. This is where the beauty of online shopping comes in: Right now, you can snag all four colors of the seamless shorts while they're in stock (as well as similar styles).
According to Target customers and TikTok users who've left comments for the trending style, Colsie's bike shorts don't sacrifice quality or comfort in their affordable price. Made with a mostly nylon blend that offers a soft and stretchy fit, shoppers are calling them "worth the hype."
"Super cute and super comfortable biker shorts," one Target reviewer said. "They are also a good price! Free People ribbed biker shorts are like $60! And these are very close to them."
If there's one thing we've learned from the bralette's virality, it's that inventory goes as quickly as word travels. Head to Target to snag the TikTok- and shopper-approved bike shorts in all four colors.