TikTok's Summer-Defining "Coconut Girl" Trend Is Just $15 at Target
TikTok has a way of making old trends feel brand new. Under-the-radar "hacks" get reinvented, long-standing drugstore beauty products find a new audience, and even the cringiest fashion faux pas of the '90s are given a cool, retro lilt. So it comes as no surprise that one of TikTok's biggest trends of the summer has secretly been worn by celebrities for years.
"Coconut girl" aesthetic, as it's been coined by platform creators, bridges the gap between Depop and Moana. Per user @fa1ryprince3, it's most often expressed in the form of hibiscus and floral prints, three-piece bikinis (with a micro-sarong), crochet bags, and bias-cut midi skirts.
Celebs, however, have been pulling this look for decades - actress Jane Wynman was seen beachside in a floral bikini as early as 1935, and Pam Grier was in a crochet one in the '70s. More recently, floral bikinis with a focus on high-cut bottoms and matching swim skirts surged in the '90s - just take a peek at any Sports Illustrated cover from the era. The influence of those glossies made way for celebrities of the aughts, like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Paris Hilton, who all wore a rotation of tropical-inspired swimwear.
Now, in the 2020s, the trend is undeniably everywhere. The Kardashians are arguably wearing it daily on Instagram, as are Jennifer Lopez, the Hadids, Sofia Richie, Addison Rae, and countless other high-profile figures. The best part about this secretly ubiquitous trend, though, is how affordable it can be. You don't have to splurge on a Mirror Palais set like Dua Lipa to become a bonafide Coconut girl: Target has floral-print and crochet swimwear starting at just $15.
Target's swimwear section includes just about every cut and style you could imagine, from high-waisted to bikini-style bottoms, strapless to underwire tops, monokini to high-coverage one-pieces, and beyond. What's more, you can mix and match to build your ideal TikTok-ready swimsuit.
Below, shop the best coconut girl-inspired bikinis, which celebrities have been wearing for years.