This $26 Beach Dress From Amazon Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer
It doesn't take much to convince me to buy something. I am an unapologetic impulse shopper. But I've found myself becoming more selective when it comes to TikTok-made-me-buy-it purchases — because if I bought every single thing I saw on TikTok, my bank account would be in serious trouble.
Aside from a coffee cup shaped like a teddy bear and several other non-essential cuties, I've been trying to just buy things I really need (and that can fit into my apartment). One of them is a beach cover-up that's so cute, you wouldn't believe it was just $26.
Shop now: $26; amazon.com
Popular TikToker and former fashion writer Tinx reviewed the Amazon cover-up after thousands of followers inquired where it was from. As of this writing, her video had over 100,000 views and 20,000 likes. Needless to say, the Amazon cover-up sold out shortly after and has been backordered for weeks, but thankfully, it's currently in stock — although likely not for long.
While Tinx swears the hot pink one with the white polka dots is the superior pattern, the best-selling cover-up comes in a variety of prints and colors. It's garnered 7,000 five-star reviews from customers who are just as obsessed as TikTokers (some of whom even discovered it on the app, too).
Tinx gained TikTok popularity for her "rich mom starter packs" that comically discussed their lavish lives, so you already know that this cover-up looks far more expensive than it is. She swears it's the best cover-up she's ever owned and goes with every bathing suit in her wardrobe, and considering she lives in LA and even has a smoothie named after her at Erewhon, she knows a thing or two about beachwear. I, for one, have never regretted a TikTok purchase less. Plus, we all need a good swimsuit cover-up for hot vax summer. Shop the popular $26 beach cover-up before it sells out again and wear it for your next poolside scroll session.