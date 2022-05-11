Tiered Dresses Are Trending on Amazon, and You Can Get the Look for Under $50
Every month, Amazon drops thousands of new fashion pieces on its site, ranging from athleisure to formalwear to shoes and accessories. Since that's a lot of products to scroll through, the retailer created a separate section with a couple hundred trending new arrivals. And this month, shoppers are all about tiered dresses.
The options include mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of sleeve lengths. Below, we rounded up five tiered styles, all for less than $50.
Shop Tiered Dresses Under $50:
You may know Cupshe as a swimsuit brand, but the label also makes summery dresses, like this long-sleeve mini. The flowy beige dress has a V-neckline, billowy sleeves with elastic cuffs, and, of course, tiers in the skirt. Wear the mini casually with a pair of sneakers and a tote bag, or dress it up with a necklace and heeled sandals. You can even wear it as a cover-up over a swimsuit on a chilly day.
Shop now: $28; amazon.com
A more formal option, the Kirundo One-Shoulder Tiered Midi is a warm-weather staple. It comes in six colors and sizes small through XXL and is made from a blend of viscose and polyester. Styled with a pair of heels and a clutch, this one-shoulder dress would be perfect for a summer wedding. One shopper even confirmed that the "fit is perfect [and] the fabric is great."
Shop now: $33; amazon.com
For casual summer days, it doesn't get better than this Floerns mini dress. Available in white and dusty blue, this breezy style has spaghetti straps that tie up top, elastic on the back, ruffled tiers, and a 3D polka dot pattern. It's the perfect throw-on-and-go number for a day of running errands, grabbing lunch with friends, or heading to the beach.
Shop now: $34; amazon.com
Back to midis, this Anrabess short-sleeve style comes in 15 colors and patterns and sizes small through XL. The dress has short puff sleeves, a shirred bodice with a V-neckline, and a tiered skirt with convenient side pockets. This is the kind of comfy dress you can wear all day with sneakers and a denim jacket, and then dress it up with heels and accent jewelry for a night out.
Shop now: $35; amazon.com
Finishing off with a bold statement piece, this Floerns tiered maxi dress brings the drama. Available in three jewel tones, the maxi has a square neckline with layered short sleeves, a cinched waist, and a single tier in the skirt. You can wear this fabulous dress for any formal event you have coming up this spring and summer — just throw on a pair of heels, grab a clutch, and you're ready to go.
Shop now: $48; amazon.com
Before summer officially arrives in a couple of months, treat yourself to a new tiered dress or two — you truly can't beat the under-$50 price point.