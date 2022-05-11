Tiered Dresses Are Trending on Amazon, and You Can Get the Look for Under $50

You may know Cupshe as a swimsuit brand, but the label also makes summery dresses, like this long-sleeve mini. The flowy beige dress has a V-neckline, billowy sleeves with elastic cuffs, and, of course, tiers in the skirt. Wear the mini casually with a pair of sneakers and a tote bag, or dress it up with a necklace and heeled sandals. You can even wear it as a cover-up over a swimsuit on a chilly day.