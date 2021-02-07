This Under-$40 Tunic Doubles as a Sweater Dress

We're officially in cozy season (as if we treated the previous 365 days any differently) and everyone's doing what they can to keep comfortable — even Jenifer Anniston is bringing back her old outerwear favorites to keep warm. Keeping in mind the temperature doesn't mean you have to forfeit fashion, though. In fact, the cool weather has actually brought out some rather clever finds.
For example, there's a two-for-one tunic that doubles as a dress or a top, depending on the occasion. The Anrabess mock neck tunic has a unique fit to it — the long sweater covers your rear just enough to be worn alone, with tights, or with your favorite pair of leggings.
Unlike other slouchy sweaters, shoppers say this one has a shape that doesn't fall flat or stay stiff. "These are the best sweaters I've ever found," wrote one five-star reviewer, who called the tunic the "softest, most flattering sweater" they own.
"They are extremely soft, yet surprisingly hold their shape, which is quite structured, so the look is very modern and chic."
The oversized sweater look caters to whatever plans you have — especially when the majority of those plans are taking place. Have a big Zoom meeting coming up but don't want to go through all the effort of throwing on a blouse? This top looks classy enough to wow on screen and off. Its versatility is something that's hard to come by. How often do you find a top that you can wear lounging around on the couch or walking out of the house as a dress?
Though it has an affordable under $40 price tag, reviewers say it does not lack in quality. Shoppers say the "buttery soft" tunic feels much more expensive than it is, which is always a winning characteristic in our books.
"It kind of clings in all the right places to give you a nice figure, but then doesn't cling in the wrong places if you know what I mean," wrote one reviewer. "This is probably my favorite clothing purchase on Amazon to date."
If you're on the hunt for a sweater to sleep in, a tunic that styles easily, or a casual dress that'll keep you comfortable, then shop the top-rated tunic below.