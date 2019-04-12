ThirdLove Heard Your Complaints About Nursing Bras, So It Created a New One

Image zoom Courtesy ThirdLove

It can be difficult to find a nursing bra that combines all the things: a good fit, support, practicality, a decent design, etc. But ThirdLove — a company that’s already been praised for its size inclusion and nude-color options — is working to change all that. The brand just launched its new Nursing Bra Collection, designed for moms to wear from pregnancy through breastfeeding, and — get this — it looks like an actual bra.

According to a press release, ThirdLove's new 24/7 Classic Nursing Bra came about after carefully considering customer feedback on its previous maternity offerings, and was created by the brand's Head of Design, Ra’el Cohen, who is a mother herself. The result is made out of soft Pima cotton with an adjustable hook-and-eye back closure (instead of a front closure) and drop-down cups (actual cups!) for easy access. The best part? The cups come in a variety of sizes, ranging from B through I (half sizes, too, which is ThirdLove's signature). The bra also features gold hardware throughout its design, adding a little something extra.

Aside from the Classic Nursing Bra, ThirdLove is also releasing maternity-friendly underwear — a Cross-Front Bikini — which has a stretchy, V-shaped waistband. It's meant to expand with your bump, but can still be worn after giving birth.

Take a look at both of these pretty-meets-practical pieces ahead, available on ThirdLove.com starting today.

