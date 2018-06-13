1.3 Million Women Are Already On The Waiting List For This Bra

Finding a well-fitting bra can be a bit overwhelming. Finding a great fitting one? Nearly impossible. First, there's the matter of figuring out what style suits you best, then there's sorting through the many available brands, and, of course, deciphering your perfect size. With all of this, sometimes you don't even know where to begin. But then ThirdLove came around and helped streamline the process.

ThirdLove, a brand that has already revolutionized bras with its half sizes and super helpful bra 101 fitting centers on it's site, is now expanding their size range. Not only will this make bras accessible for more women, it will also help more women find their proper size. "Finding the perfect bra for your shape can be tricky and that's the reason we created Fit Finder", says Heidi Zak, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of ThirdLove. "This walks a user through a mini quiz with questions about their breast shape, any fit issues they have, favorite cup style, and bra size. In the end, it provides the best bra style based on their answers."

The brand will now expand the size range for the top-selling 24/7 Classic Perfect Coverage bra, adding over 24 additional sizes up to a 48 band size and an H cup with 7 available colors. The bra's premium fit and luxe fabrication have already made this launch highly anticipated, as 1.3 million women are already on the waitlist to get their own. So exactly what is all the fuss about?

"This is a slightly fuller coverage version of the bra that started it all", says Zak. "The signature cups are designed with hybrid memory foam that does double duty, providing softness inside and support outside. It forms to your unique shape and creates a smooth silhouette, no matter what you’re wearing. The straps are lined with supple memory foam so they stay put and never dig in."

With this launch, ThirdLove now serves the majority of women and offers more sizes than any other brand in the industry. Not an easy feat! And the brand has decided to create the collection as one full-size range, nothing is "straight" size or "plus" size, for example. "Words matter. Your size is your size. Who are we to tell a woman her size is in a different category from the size of the woman sitting next to her? These kinds of derogatory terms have no place in a company that makes products for women,” says Zak.

Scroll down to shop and check out some gorgeous images from the fresh campaign, then, head to thirdlove.com to shop all colors.