1.3 Million Women Are Already On The Waiting List For This Bra

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Jun 13, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Finding a well-fitting bra can be a bit overwhelming. Finding a great fitting one? Nearly impossible. First, there's the matter of figuring out what style suits you best, then there's sorting through the many available brands, and, of course, deciphering your perfect size. With all of this, sometimes you don't even know where to begin. But then ThirdLove came around and helped streamline the process.

ThirdLove, a brand that has already revolutionized bras with its half sizes and super helpful bra 101 fitting centers on it's site, is now expanding their size range. Not only will this make bras accessible for more women, it will also help more women find their proper size. "Finding the perfect bra for your shape can be tricky and that's the reason we created Fit Finder", says Heidi Zak, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of ThirdLove.  "This walks a user through a mini quiz with questions about their breast shape, any fit issues they have, favorite cup style, and bra size. In the end, it provides the best bra style based on their answers."

RELATED: How Body Confidence Can Help Curvy Women Find the Perfect Bra

The brand will now expand the size range for the top-selling 24/7 Classic Perfect Coverage bra, adding over 24 additional sizes up to a 48 band size and an H cup with 7 available colors. The bra's premium fit and luxe fabrication have already made this launch highly anticipated, as 1.3 million women are already on the waitlist to get their own. So exactly what is all the fuss about?

VIDEO: Paging Elle Woods! ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is officially in the works
 

 

"This is a slightly fuller coverage version of the bra that started it all", says Zak. "The signature cups are designed with hybrid memory foam that does double duty, providing softness inside and support outside. It forms to your unique shape and creates a smooth silhouette, no matter what you’re wearing. The straps are lined with supple memory foam so they stay put and never dig in."

RELATED: How Often Should You Really Wash Your Bras?

With this launch, ThirdLove now serves the majority of women and offers more sizes than any other brand in the industry. Not an easy feat! And the brand has decided to create the collection as one full-size range, nothing is "straight" size or "plus" size, for example. "Words matter. Your size is your size. Who are we to tell a woman her size is in a different category from the size of the woman sitting next to her? These kinds of derogatory terms have no place in a company that makes products for women,” says Zak.

RELATED: 12 Must Have Lingerie Pieces, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll down to shop and check out some gorgeous images from the fresh campaign, then, head to thirdlove.com to shop all colors.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Don't be Intimidated to Shop Online

"We offer women a vastly superior online shopping experience rooted in data science and backed by proprietary algorithms with more than 400 million data points. To date, 10 million women have been fitted through our innovative Fit Finder™ technology, which has disrupted the way women shop for and purchase bras."

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

You May Be Wearing the Wrong Size, Half Sizes Perfect Fit

"Rather than rely on standard industry size templates, we design and fit our bras using real women’s measurements. It’s more effort, but our passion for perfect fit means we won’t settle for anything less—so you won’t have to, either. Almost 40% of women between A-E cups are actually in between standard cup sizes, which is why we offer our exclusive half-cup sizing (e.g. A 1/12 cup, B 1/2 cup). We are the only bra out there in half cup sizes!"

SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

See Women Who Look Like You Model Your Size

"As we’ve developed a larger size range, and added in more colors and produced products for women at every stage of their life, we’ve seen our customers reach out wanting diverse body types, skin tones, and ages represented on our channel and in our imagery. This launch is no exception, our team worked hard to ensure that a diverse group of women was cast."

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Don't Spend More to Get Quality

"The new bra sizes cost us approximately 45% more to manufacture, but it’s important to us to keep them the same price. We believe no customer should pay a different price based on their size."

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!