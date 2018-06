Has there ever been a color better suited to satin then pink? Even the words “pink satin” have the ability to transport us back to our little girl selves, giddy with the thought of wearing a dress fit for a princess. This Strapless Satin Ruffle Flared Cocktail Dress by Zac Posen comes in the decidedly more grown up shade “rose,” and its neckline is definitely for adults. But it will still have the ability to make you feel like royalty.