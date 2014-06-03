Meet 6 of Hollywood's Newest Leading Ladies

We're calling it: These fresh talents are the new leading ladies! Meet Emily Ratajkowski (above, center), whose nearly naked grooving in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video scored her the role of Ben Affleck's mistress in Gone Girl, out this fall. And get to know Odeya Rush (above, right), who has landed the part of Fiona in the dystopian science-fiction film The Giver, along with Sasheer Zamata (above, left), who we're pegging as the newest funny lady. Check out our gallery for the full list of our picks.

