Meet 6 of Hollywood's Newest Leading Ladies

Leah Abrahams
Jun 03, 2014 @ 2:00 pm

We're calling it: These fresh talents are the new leading ladies! Meet Emily Ratajkowski (above, center), whose nearly naked grooving in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video scored her the role of Ben Affleck's mistress in Gone Girl, out this fall. And get to know Odeya Rush (above, right), who has landed the part of Fiona in the dystopian science-fiction film The Giver, along with Sasheer Zamata (above, left), who we're pegging as the newest funny lady. Check out our gallery for the full list of our picks.

Emily Ratajkowski Is The New Bombshell

It was inevitable that grooving nearly naked in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video would lead to bigger things, but scoring the role of Ben Affleck’s mistress in Gone Girl, out this fall, is a real coup for the 22-year-old. If her can’t-look-away allure translates to the silver screen, we’ll all be seeing even more.
Oyeda Rush Is The New Sidekick

At a young age, Rush, her parents, and her six brothers went across the country so that she could pursue acting. Several TV and small film roles later, Rush’s siblings can now forgive her. The 17-year-old actress has landed the part of Fiona in the dystopian science-fiction flick The Giver, out Aug. 15. Her co-star? Oh, just Meryl Streep.
Nicola Peltz Is The New Action Star

Fans of AampE’s prime-time thriller Bates Motel know Peltz as Bradley Martin, a beautiful rich girl who can’t stay out of trouble. Now the blond actress, 19, is poised to blow up, as they say, acting alongside Mark Wahlberg in Michael Bay’s Transformers: Age of Extinction, which hits theaters June 27.
Sasheer Zamata Is The New Funny Lady

Want to get a laugh and get ahead? Take a page from Zamata’s playbook. After putting in her time at N.Y.C.’s comedy incubator, the Upright Citizens Brigade, she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live and Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, where Zamata, 27, has nailed the I-am-not-amused deadpan.
Gal Gadot Is The New Superhero

A threepicture deal with Warner Brothers is a hint that this former Miss Israel has stateside appeal. First up? Playing Wonder Woman in next year?s Batman vs. Superman. Gadot is well prepared: On top of her training in fencing, kickboxing, kung fu, and jujitsu, the 19-year-old served in the Israeli army.
Laura O'Grady Is The New Muse

Those eyes, those lips, those artfully untamed eyebrows ... On the runway the 19-year-old Irish model projects a moody intensity that invites comparisons to Cara Delevingne. Saint Laurent’s new inspiration is a brooding heir to the ’80s punk sensibility that inspires designer Hedi Slimane.

