Get Ready for the Friends Reunion! See the Stars Then and Now

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel)
NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston (Rachel)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Matthew Perry (Chandler)
NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images
Matthew Perry (Chandler)
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Courteney Cox (Monica)
NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images
Courteney Cox (Monica)
David Livingston/Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc (Joey)
NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc (Joey)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)
NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)
Steve Granitz/WireImage
David Schwimmer (Ross)
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
David Schwimmer (Ross)
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
1 of 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement