Get Ready for the Friends Reunion! See the Stars Then and Now

Kelsey Glein
Feb 19, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Friends, Rachel, Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston (Rachel)
Then: Aniston's character, Rachel Green, won us over with her signature hairdo, penchant for shopping, and roller coaster love life on the hit show.
<p>Jennifer Aniston (Rachel)</p>
Jennifer Aniston (Rachel)

Now: The co-owner of Living Proof hair care has several movies in the works, including the female-driven comedy Mean Moms and the Iraq war drama The Yellow Birds.

Friends, Chandler, Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry (Chandler)
Then: We loved Perry's Chandler Bing for his trademark sarcastic wit and his undying commitment to Monica.
<p>Matthew Perry (Chandler)</p>
Matthew Perry (Chandler)

Now: Perry stars on CBS's The Odd Couple, which debuted in 2015 and is an adaptation of the story featured in the 1968 movie and '70s TV series.

Friends, Courtney Cox, Monica
Courteney Cox (Monica)

Then: Known as the "mother hen" of the group, Cox's character, Monica Geller (sister to Ross), was known for her obsessive-compulsive personality and competitive nature.

<p>Courteney Cox (Monica)</p>
Courteney Cox (Monica)

Now: Cox's show Cougar Town wrapped up in March 2015, but the actress is set to return to TV in the Fox sitcom Charity Case, about a woman who inherits her billionaire husband's nonprofit organization.

Friends, Joey, Matthew LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc (Joey)
Then: LeBlanc played the lovable Joey Tribbiani, whose signature pick-up line "How you doin'?" went down in history.
<p>Matt LeBlanc (Joey)</p>
Matt LeBlanc (Joey)

Now: LeBlanc stars on television series Episodes as a fictional version of himself.

Friends, Phoebe, Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)
Then: Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay was our favorite animal lover and vegetarian, and we will forever remember her performance of "Smelly Cat" at Central Perk.
<p>Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)</p>
Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)

Now: Kudrow resurrected her Friends character at a Taylor Swift concert and the series finale to her show Web Therapy aired in 2015. This year she's set to appear in the films Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and The Girl on the Train.

Friends, Ross, David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer (Ross)
Then: As the smartest member of the group and paleontologist, Schwimmer's Ross Geller (brother to Monica) was noted for his geeky-yet-lovable demeanor, and we give him credit for sticking it out with Rachel all those years.
<p>David Schwimmer (Ross)</p>
David Schwimmer (Ross)

Now: Schwimmer plays the role of Robert Kardashian on FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

