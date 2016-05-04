25 Thelma and Louise-Inspired Fashion Pieces In Honor of the Movie's Anniversary

Everett Collection
Cindy Weber-Cleary
May 04, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Inspired by Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis’s recent selfie, tweeted in honor of the 25th anniversary of Thelma and Louise, I watched the movie again last night (for, umm, the 5th time? 6th? I can’t remember) and was struck by how well the costumes hold up.

Sarandon’s denim-on-denim looks are mighty timely! High-waisted jeans are back, full-force, and look as sexy as ever. Her rebel T-shirt, multiple silver rings, and oversized cat-eye sunglasses are still emblems of cool. Davis’s flouncy white off-the-shoulder blouse pre-dated the current craze by over two decades. Prairie skirts, floral prints, cowboy boots, and Panama hats are all on the fashion world’s current radar. And, talk about timeless style, how great do the two actresses themselves look today? Stunning.

In honor of the film's anniversary, here are 25 pieces to help you get the Thelma and Louise look. Anyone up for a road trip?

Denim

Courtesy

Madewell shirt, $72; madewell.com. Madewell jacket, $118; madewell.com. Gap shirt, $50; gap.com.

Courtesy

Frame Denim, $240; net-a-porter.com. Gap, $70; gap.com. Victoria Beckham, $270; net-a-porter.com.

Skirts

Courtesy

Banana Republic, $120 (originally $138); bananarepublic.com. Red Valentino, $750; matchesfashion.com. Calypso St. Barth, $219 (originally $275); calypsostbarth.com. Maje, $440; maje.com. Zimmermann, $585; matchesfashion.com.

Off-The-Shoulder Tops

Courtesy

Apiece Apart, $275; net-a-porter.com. Christophe Sauvat, $188; intermixonline.com. J.Crew, $178; jcrew.com. Elizabeth and James, $295; net-a-porter.com.

Badass Accessories

Courtesy

Treasure and Bond bandana, $24; nordstrom.com. Uno de 50 ring, $185; bloomingdales.com. J. Crew hat, $58; jcrew.com. Rag and Bone boots, $525; rag-bone.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $69; nordstrom.com.

Rebel T-Shirts

Courtesy

Madewell, $40; net-a-porter.com. Kenzo, $170; mytheresa.com. American Eagle Outfitters, $15 (originally $20); ae.com. Topshop, $28; topshop.com. Tory Burch $150; toryburch.com.

