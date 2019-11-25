6 Under-$200 Things We’re Buying From The Outnet’s Massive Designer Sale

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

We browse designer discount site The Outnet so often we might as well make it our homepage. The retailer’s deals are always good — the entire site is a perma-sale — but there are times when the savings are truly noteworthy. And that time is now.

The Outnet is in the midst of its famed Clearance sale, where it makes room for new styles on their way in from sister site Net-a-Porter by moving inventory at exceptionally low prices. Right now, you can shop brand new clothing, shoes, and accessories from designers like Khaite, Ganni, and Saint Laurent up to 70 percent off.

The sale includes nearly 7,500 products, with new styles added daily. We’ve pieced through the offerings and found six things that we’re buying immediately. Shop our selects below, and see the full sale at TheOutnet.com.

Theory Silk-Georgette Maxi Dress

Image zoom Courtesy

A closet containing recent-season Theory is one of the hallmarks of being an elegant woman. This open-collar dress in a sophisticated beige demonstrates why: It’s simple with a twist and made of luxurious materials built to last.

Shop now: $120 (Originally $485); theoutnet.com

Ganni Ridgewood Double-Breasted Cotton-Blend Corduroy Blazer

Image zoom Courtesy

The wear-everywhere blazer gets a cool-weather makeover in chic corduroy cotton, acting as a keyboard shortcut for looking grown-up and professional, even when thrown over jeans. This weighty piece can even sub out your coat on moderate days.

Shop now: $147 (Originally $295); theoutnet.com

Baum Und Pferdgarten Abbrienna Pleated Polka-Dot Cotton-Blend Dress

Image zoom Courtesy

A particular polka-dotted Zara dress went viral this summer, but we personally like this version even better. The red spots lend a warmth that helps transition this dress into fall. Pair with knee-high boots for outfit perfection.

Shop now: $164 (Originally $329); theoutnet.com

McQ Alexander McQueen Lace-up Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

Image zoom Courtesy

This dress looks like what might result if Cecilie Bahnsen had a minimalist streak. The poufy silhouette and scalloped doily edges are totally aligned with our current obsession with OTT femininity, but the overall look is restrained enough for everyday wear.

Shop now: $85 (Originally $425); theoutnet.com

Khaite Leila Crepe Peplum Shirt

Image zoom Courtesy

Okay, yes, this is a hair over $200, but we’re shocked to have even found emerging celeb-favorite brand Khaite on sale at all. A recent fave of Katie Holmes, Kaia Gerber, and more, this polished NY-based label makes the sharp investment pieces your wardrobe has been aching for. Invest smartly with this structural top that’s 70 percent off.

Shop now: $218 (Originally $720); theoutnet.com

Saint Laurent D-Frame Leopard-Print Acetate Sunglasses

Image zoom Courtesy

Sunglasses get too much hype as a summer accessory. In this editor’s opinion, there’s nothing more put-together than a full-on fall look complete with a chunky scarf and shades. Shop this animal-print pair by Saint Laurent for 62 percent off.

Shop now: $115 (Originally $305); theoutnet.com