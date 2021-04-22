LIVE

This Amazon Line Low-Key Has the Best Summer Staples

Shop midi dresses, elevated tees, and strappy sandals — all under $60.
By Eden Lichterman
Apr 21, 2021 @ 9:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While it can be tempting to buy trendy pieces of clothing each time the seasons change, you'll probably only get a few wears out of those items before the fad passes. That's why investing in timeless classics is always a good idea, and luckily Amazon's in-house label The Drop is full of top-rated summer fashion staples for under $60.

This under-the-radar Amazon section has everything from flowy midi dresses to elevated basic tees to high-quality handbags. Keep scrolling through to check out summer clothes, shoes, and accessories for under $60 from Staples by The Drop.

Shop Summer Fashion Under $60 From The Drop

Starting with clothing, The Drop has tons of dresses, tops, jackets, shorts, and skirts that you can wear casually during the day or dress up for a night out. This puff-sleeve tiered midi dress with three-quarter sleeves and a V-neckline is an easy throw-on-and-go outfit. We're also fans of this twist-front jersey T-shirt that takes your average tee to the next level with an elegant detail at the neckline and these silky pull-on shorts that seamlessly blend comfort and style.

In the shoe department, you can't go wrong with these quilted platform slides that are as comfortable as a pair of flip-flops but as fashion-forward as monochromatic sandals. You'll also find these top-rated slip-on strappy heels that come in black, beige, and red, and feature a faux-leather upper, a padded footbed, a 2.6-inch heel, and a rubber sole.

And for handbags, this faux-leather crossbody purse is a timeless piece that can go with pretty much anything in your closet. It comes in six different colors, has both a top handle and a crossbody strap, and has a magnetic fold-over closure. If you prefer a belt-bag, check out this faux-leather chestnut option that can elevate even your most basic outfits.

Shop all 15 under-$60 summer fashion staples from The Drop on Amazon below.

