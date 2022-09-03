I Already Can't Stop Wearing This Cute and Comfy Transitional Lounge Set From Amazon

Amazon's in-house fashion brand, The Drop, has become known for nailing basics, whether it's office clothes or loungewear. I've ordered quite a few things from their limited-run influencer releases and been really happy with the quality, so when I saw the influencer behind the popular Things I Bought and Liked Instagram purchase a comfy lounge set she said had "Olivia Pope vibes," I knew I had to give it a try.

The Alice Crewneck and Faith shorts set from the brand have turned out to be an absolute staple in my weekly rotation even though it's still about 95 degrees where I live. They're made from a ribbed, lightweight sweater fabric, but it's freezing in my house, and this set makes me feel pulled together and cozy at the same time. The crewneck top has a stylish backside slit and its bell sleeves that are long enough to accommodate my arms, and the pull-on shorts have a high-waist with no drawstring. Both the top and shorts are available in nine matching colors, including beige, black, jade, and dusty purple (which I get compliments on every time I wear it on Zoom).

The loungewear set is labeled as machine washable and I can attest that it does hold up when washed. While there are no drying instructions, I've been laying the pieces flat to dry and it's been working well to keep the shape. I think one of the best parts about this set is that when it eventually does get cool outside, I'll be able to take it out of the house and transition it to fall outfits seamlessly. The sweater will look great with white jeans, and I can see myself running to the grocery store in the complete set paired with white sneakers, too.

The only thing that's stopping me from buying the matching lounge pants version of the shorts is that I have a really long inseam, and most cropped pants don't fit me well, but I love that you can mix and match colors and sizes between the three pieces. Now if only the weather would hurry up!

