theCURVYCon 2017 Is Celebrating Fashion and Inclusivity at New York Fashion Week

Fashion Week is upon us, filling our days with runway shows, presentations, after parties, and launch events galore.

You can imagine, in the midst of fashion overload, there are a few engagements that particularly get us excited, and for the third year in a row theCURVYCon has been one of the events to capture our attention. Co-founded by Chastity Garner and CeCe Olisa in 2015, theCURVYcon has become the go-to place to celebrate women, inclusively, body positivity, and, of course, style!

"Creating time and space to celebrate plus-size women and fashion is needed, and this is the perfect time given the climate and strides made in plus-size fashion thus far," says Garner. "theCURVYcon is giving plus-size fashion a brick-and-mortar space outside of the internet, where the plus-size community predominately takes place."

VIDEO: 7 Sizzling Lingerie Pieces for Big Busts

"We decided to move theCURVYcon to New York Fashion Week," Olisa adds. "In previous years the convention has happened during the summer, but that's kind of an irrelevant time on the fashion calendar. Aligning with New York Fashion Week is our way of saying that plus-size fashion is just as important as straight-size fashion."

RELATED: Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason Just Launched a Curve-Friendly Line for Fashion Lovers

Among the many reasons to look forward to this year's annual soiree? Oh, just a Shop & Sip, Macy's Platinum Party, and an awesome Girl Boss panel, featuring the two founders and It girls Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg, just to name a few. But it's keynote speaker, Chrissy Metz, that we're waiting for with baited breath. Her beauty and presence is a breath of fresh air on the red carpet.

And, of course, we can expect a few surprises and special treats. "We're adding a couple of new elements this year. Since we're bringing theCURVYcon to fashion week, we thought the natural next step was to bring a runway show, presented by Dia & Co., which hasn't been done before", says Garner.

And we're looking forward to experiencing every minute! theCURVYcon runs September 8th and 9th in New York City.