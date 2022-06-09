These Famous $40 Sandals Are So Comfortable, I Feel Like I'm Barefoot When I Wear Them

Funny enough, he didn't really know how to describe it either, because he is from Tribeca and refers to a trip on the Q train from the last stop in Manhattan to the last stop in Queens as a "hike". He also mostly wears Converse, which is exactly what we both put on to walk to what I was certain would be my death. About 30 minutes into the hike I started to cry and slip and cry some more, while watching onlooking hikers ask us if we understood what a hike was when they saw our footwear of choice. The second we made it back to the hotel, I kissed the floor, and bought a pair of classic Tevas.