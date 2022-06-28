Fashion Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone's Feeds — Here's How to Shop the Trend Tennis skirts and golf visors aren’t going anywhere. By Kyra Alessandrini Published on June 28, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images In case you haven't noticed, preppy athleisure is everywhere right now. Referred to as tenniscore and golfcore, the TikTok viral aesthetic has been taking over social media feeds since last year. The inspo? Traditional golf garb and vintage tennis fashion — think '80s New England prep attire like graphic sweatshirts, floral visors, and white tennis skirts. Getty Images The aesthetic dates back to 1950 when tennis champion and fashion designer Ted Tinling designed white A-line dresses for some of the sport's biggest stars like Billie Jean King and Virginia Wade. Fast forward to the '90s, Princess Diana popularized the preppy athleisure aesthetic by wearing tennis skirts and her iconic varsity sweatshirt and bicycle shorts combo. Now, celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have helped revive the style yet again by wearing tennis-inspired outfits from brands like Alo Yoga (it has an entire tennis-inspired storefront, BTW) and Lacoste. Courtesy Shop now: $78; aloyoga.com Ever since the hashtag #preppyaesthetic took off on TikTok (which now has over 1 billion views), luxury houses and fashion brands alike have come out with golf and tennis-inspired collections for summer 2022. Gucci and Adidas collaborated on a collection inspired by the '80s and '90s, offering vintage-inspired polos, pleated skirts and visors, while Recreational Habits recently launched a golf and a tennis capsule collection that's been winning over influencers. The preppy athleisure trend can be adapted to any style and will elevate any outfit while keeping you cool and sweat-free. If you're looking to add the look to your own wardrobe, we've rounded up some of our favorite items to shop below, including tennis skirts, golf polos, and retro visors. Mini Skirts Courtesy Mini skirts have made a comeback in 2022. When it comes to preppy athleisure, short skirts have been a mainstay on both the tennis court and the golf course. Opt for a low-rise plaid skirt or a classic white tennis skirt. Scktoo Pleated Tennis SkirtEleloveph Pleated Tennis Skirt Shop now: $18; amazon.com Tory Sport Yarn-Dyed Twill Club Skirt Shop now: $178; toryburch.com Lacoste Sport Light Pleated Tennis Skirt Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com Outdoor Voices Court Tennis Skort Shop now: $58; outdoorvoices.com Preppy Sweaters Courtesy A preppy sweater will instantly give your outfit the club sports look. It can be worn with anything from skirts to jeans to linen pants. There are tons of options to choose from, whether you're looking for a classic V-neck tennis sweater or a vintage-inspired graphic sweatshirt. Tory Sport Cotton Ribbed Chevron V-Neck Sweater Shop now: $328; toryburch.com Tory Sport Heavyweight French Terry Half-Zip Tennis Pullover Shop now: $198; toryburch.com Alo Yoga Polo Henley Pullover Shop now: $98; aloyoga.com Abercrombie Boyfriend Crew Tennis Graphic Sweatshirt Shop now: $40 (Originally $55); abercrombie.com Retro Visors Courtesy Visors are the ultimate statement piece to complement any athleisure outfit while also shielding your face from the sun. Go retro by opting for a classic white or floral visor. Adidas Superlite Performance Visor Shop now: $20; amazon.com Tory Sport Printed Adjustable Performance Visor Shop now: $58; toryburch.com Madewell MWL (Re)sourced Nylon Visor Shop now: $19 with code SALEONSALE (Originally $27); madewell.com Polo Shirts Courtesy The polo shirt is one of preppy athleisure's most timeless designs. Originating in 19th century polo games in India, the shirt was later redesigned for French tennis courts by tennis champion René Lacoste in 1929. Today, the polo shirt comes in a wide variety of cuts and colors, from sleeveless sportswear options to cropped styles. Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Performance Polo Shop now: $14–$17; amazon.com Alo Yoga Choice Polo Shop now: $68; aloyoga.com Adidas Equipment Primegreen Polo Shirt Shop now: from $21; amazon.com Nike Victory Dri-FIT Sleeveless Polo Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com A-line Dresses Courtesy These modern designs are a direct tribute to classic tennis style. You can stick to Wimbledon tradition with a white A-line dress or go for a contemporary take on the aesthetic with black or bright hues. Hill House Home Billie Dress Shop now: $125; hillhousehome.com Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress Shop now: $118; aloyoga.com Outdoor Voices Court Cutout Tennis Dress Shop now: $108; outdoorvoices.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit