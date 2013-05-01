Bridal Fashion Week: Temperley's New Wedding Dress Collection

Introducing eight new options in for the spring 2014 collection, Alice Temperley of Temperley London focused on the the most "timeless, feminine and ethereal," brides. Featuring hand-crafted touches like embroidery and beadwork, the designs ranged from powerful draped columns like the Crystal Mirage dress (left) to the romantic-from-every-angle Dorothy (right), which featured peek-a-boo lace. Among the boldest surprises: separates! Brides seeking something old and new have the Heather Blouse and Petunia Skirt (center) to look forward to wearing down the aisle. Click the photo to see the full collection.

