Bridal Fashion Week: Temperley's New Wedding Dress Collection

May 01, 2013

Introducing eight new options in for the spring 2014 collection, Alice Temperley of  Temperley London focused on the the most "timeless, feminine and ethereal," brides. Featuring hand-crafted touches like embroidery and beadwork, the designs ranged from powerful draped columns like the Crystal Mirage dress (left) to the romantic-from-every-angle Dorothy (right), which featured peek-a-boo lace. Among the boldest surprises: separates! Brides seeking something old and new have the Heather Blouse and Petunia Skirt (center) to look forward to wearing down the aisle. Click the photo to see the full collection.

Silk georgette strapless empire waist gown
Lace and crystal applique silk satin gown
Draped satin dress with crystal embellished straps
Organza gown with tulle bodice and fabric flowers
Silk dress with pleated bust detail
Chantilly lace, silk tulle and satin ribbon tiered dress
Silk Crepe de Chine gown with fluted sleeves and draped back
Corded French lace and silk chiffon blouse and tiered tulle skirt

