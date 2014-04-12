Temperley Bridal Spring 2015 Collection: Something Old, Something New

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Apr 12, 2014 @ 6:00 pm

Bridal Fashion Week is a time for designers to showcase new bridal styles and silhouettes, but for Temperley Bridal it's all about maintaining its timeless, everlasting aesthetic. Its spring/summer 2015 "Iris" collection is the proof in the pudding. In an intimate presentation held in New York City, a series of classic Temperley bridal pieces (including a design that Alice Temperley, herself, chose to get married in 12 years ago) were featured. Not that it was all old hat. The collection was punctuated with fresh styles, all embodying the designer's trademark beadwork and intricate embroidery.

"The use of French lace, double satin and fine crystal applique inspired the romance of this collection, a feeling of British charm that plays out within the delicate touches and special details of each dress," Temperley, MBE, said in a statement.

Those new designs (pictured above, from left) include the April embellished French lace dress with a dramatic full train, the bias cut Celine dress accented by a glittering pearl and Swarovski crystal-embroidered back panel paired with the Juliana double silk satin bridal coat, the ethereal Petula dress cut from delicate silk chiffon and the corseted Marnie dress made from delicate corded French lace.

Ready for British romance? Flip through the gorgeous Temperley Bridal spring/summer 2015 bridal collection.

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

April dress
Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

April dress (from back)
3 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Vena dress, Thea belt
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Chloe dress, Heart shaped veil
Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Celine dress, Julianna coat
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Celine dress (from back)
Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Georgia dress, Valerie veil
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Petula Dress, Sweetheart lace trimmed veil
Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Jean dress (from back)
Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Marnie dress, Bird belt, Dorothy veil
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Crystal mirage dress
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Laelia floral dress, Heart shaped veil
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Willow dress
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Jessamine dress, Dorothy veil
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Twinkle dress
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Bluebell dress
Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Honeysuckle dress, Imogen belt, Dorothy veil
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Amoret dress
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Bellerose dress, Beatrice crystal flower brooch
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Clematis dress, Imogen beaded belt

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!