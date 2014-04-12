Temperley Bridal Spring 2015 Collection: Something Old, Something New

Bridal Fashion Week is a time for designers to showcase new bridal styles and silhouettes, but for Temperley Bridal it's all about maintaining its timeless, everlasting aesthetic. Its spring/summer 2015 "Iris" collection is the proof in the pudding. In an intimate presentation held in New York City, a series of classic Temperley bridal pieces (including a design that Alice Temperley, herself, chose to get married in 12 years ago) were featured. Not that it was all old hat. The collection was punctuated with fresh styles, all embodying the designer's trademark beadwork and intricate embroidery.

"The use of French lace, double satin and fine crystal applique inspired the romance of this collection, a feeling of British charm that plays out within the delicate touches and special details of each dress," Temperley, MBE, said in a statement.

Those new designs (pictured above, from left) include the April embellished French lace dress with a dramatic full train, the bias cut Celine dress accented by a glittering pearl and Swarovski crystal-embroidered back panel paired with the Juliana double silk satin bridal coat, the ethereal Petula dress cut from delicate silk chiffon and the corseted Marnie dress made from delicate corded French lace.

Ready for British romance? Flip through the gorgeous Temperley Bridal spring/summer 2015 bridal collection.