Temperley Bridal's Iris Collection Introduces Jumpsuits, Swing Coats and More!

New styles for a new collection! As Temperley Bridal's largest line-up to date, Iris 2014/15 boasts a well-rounded tally of 14 bridal looks with daring new silhouettes that celebrate the female form and radiate with the fine craftsmanship that the English brand is known for. "There is a full range of different styles, for different body shapes in Iris, all designed with the aesthetic I believe in; elegant, feminine, ethereal and timeless," designer Alice Temperley MBE said in a statement. "Each dress has to be the perfect blend of functionality and fantasy." In doing so, Temperley covered unfamiliar ground, revealing looks that break free from traditional wedding gowns, including a '70s-inspired jumpsuit, a voluminous evening swing coat with ruffled silk organza roses and petals, and a floor-length chiffon kaftan. Click through to see the entire collection.

