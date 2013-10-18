Temperley Bridal's Iris Collection Introduces Jumpsuits, Swing Coats and More!

Courtesy Photo (2)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 17, 2013 @ 8:03 pm

New styles for a new collection! As Temperley Bridal's largest line-up to date, Iris 2014/15 boasts a well-rounded tally of 14 bridal looks with daring new silhouettes that celebrate the female form and radiate with the fine craftsmanship that the English brand is known for. "There is a full range of different styles, for different body shapes in Iris, all designed with the aesthetic I believe in; elegant, feminine, ethereal and timeless," designer Alice Temperley MBE said in a statement. "Each dress has to be the perfect blend of functionality and fantasy." In doing so, Temperley covered unfamiliar ground, revealing looks that break free from traditional wedding gowns, including a '70s-inspired jumpsuit, a voluminous evening swing coat with ruffled silk organza roses and petals, and a floor-length chiffon kaftan. Click through to see the entire collection.

1 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Silk organza floor length dress with cap sleeves, grosgrain waistband and sweeping skirt. All over satin stitch flower and leaf embroidery.
2 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Silk chiffon long sleeved v-neck wrap front dress with grosgrain waistband and bow. Delicate Swarovski crystal and flower lattice appliqué on tulle back and sleeves.
3 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Heavy structured silk strappy dress with long gathered skirt and cross back straps. Silk organza and georgette laser cut flower appliqués on the skirt hem.
4 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Elegant plain silk crepe halter neck jumpsuit with wide leg, fitted bodice and low back. Knot details at front halter neck.
5 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Double satin column dress with pleat front detail and embellished yoke. Pearl and crystal bead embellishment with stitch work, cut out and flower appliqué details along front and back yoke.
6 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Silk organza gown with cut out appliquéd embroidery and silk corded embellishment. The dress has a low back and a grosgrain waistband with a full skirt and subtle train.
7 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Voluminous evening swing coat covered with ruffled silk organza roses and petals with a aoluminous A-line knee length skirt covered in a bed of silk organza roses and petals.
8 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Fluid heavy silk georgette gown with deep v- neckline, draped back and subtle flowing train. Pearl and crystal bead embellishment with cut through and flower appliqué details along draped back, sleeves and waistband edges.
9 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Off the shoulder corded lace dress with scallop lace edges at neckline and subtle flowing train.
10 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Short sleeved duchess satin swing coat with crystal and metallic stitch work embroidered borders and large crystal buttons for fastenings. Strapless silk organza dress with fitted corset and full skirt. Metallic stitch work and crystal embroidered columns run down the bodice onto the voluminous skirt.
11 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Full skirted structured silk organza cap-sleeved dress with structured silk cotton waistband and hem border, scattered with delicate hand cut silk organza flower appliqués.
12 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Fluid silk chiffon and soft tulle dress with deep v neckline and embellished bodice. Folded organza flower and crystal embellishments with silver bugle and glass bead detail.
13 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Classic Temperley floor-length chiffon kaftan with chiffon belt tie and gathering along sleeves, shoulders and front waist. Delicate crystal and glass bead artwork with folded flower detail at front waist.
14 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Strapless lace structured dress with rose corded lace panels on full skirt with net and tulle under layers.

