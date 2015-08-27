See Taylor Swift's Amazing VMA Style Evolution

We're pretty sure Taylor Swift is going to accept a few moon men at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards (she has nine noms!), but the jury is still out when it comes to what she will be wearing. Since her first ever VMA appearance in 2008, the singer's style has evolved every year, as she began to trade in her girly minis for more streamlined and sophisticated looks. Just last year she pushed her fashion boundaries to new heights with a quirky alphabet-printed Mary Katranzou romper.

RELATED: Taylor Swift May Have Said "I Love You" To Calvin Harris on Stage

According to her stylist, Joseph Cassell, it's Swift's air of confidence that helps her pull off the riskier choices. "Taylor has such a clear vision of who she is and how to reflect that in what she wears," Cassell told InStyle in 2014. "She isn't afraid to try new things, like combining separates in a cool way or choosing accessories that are interesting or different."

We can't wait to see what she picks this Sunday (and if boyfriend Calvin Harris will coordinate with her)! Check out her VMA style transformation below.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Taylor Swift's 22 Best Dresses