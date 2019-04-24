I’m Pretty Sure Taylor Swift’s Dress Is a Clue About Her New Music

Say what you want about Taylor Swift’s music — there’s no denying she’s a smart businesswoman. After all, this is the same person who turned the unfortunate nickname of “snake” into a positive, using it as a mascot of sorts throughout her “Reputation” phase. Recently the singer has been posting “4.26” alongside pastel-colored photos, stepping out with pink hair, and wearing a series of pastel outfits (all signs of what is to come, I'm sure). With all of these tiny clues, I felt there had to be a hint hidden within her Time 100 gala gown, and, upon further inspection, I'm pretty sure there was.

For Tuesday night’s event, Taylor stepped out in (you guessed it) even more pastels, looking very fairy-like in a strapless pink and yellow J. Mendel gown complete with a matching bolero. But it wasn’t the color choices that made me do a double-take — it was the designer. J. Mendel is one that Taylor used to wear a lot early on in her career — particularly during her "Speak Now" and "Red" album days — showing up to events and even the Met Gala in the brand's dreamy, draped dresses. Since there aren't any coincidences when it comes to the singer and her style, I wonder: Does this means Taylor's going back to her roots and that her new music will be more pop-country?

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Taylor's "Out of the Woods" music video, thought to symbolize a departure from the "old Taylor," she wore a blue J. Mendel gown. She later showed up wearing the same look for the "Look What You Made Me Do" video — as full-on zombie Taylor. Now she's back in J. Mendel. Are you following? She's been resurrected! She really is back! And I, for one, am here for it.

Of course, this is still just speculation. We'll have to wait one more day and some change to find out the truth, but for now, wonder what this means with me by checking out Taylor's previous J. Mendel dresses.

Image zoom Courtesy

Taylor's blue J. Mendel dress was a highlight of her "Out of the Woods" video.

Image zoom Courtesy

She later wore the same dress as zombie Taylor — and it doesn't look like she's worn the brand since.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Taylor's love for J. Mendel goes back many years. Here she is wearing a set in 2014.

Image zoom Frank Trapper/Getty Images

Remember this dreamy number from the 2013 Grammy Awards? J. Mendel!

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Another clue: this J. Mendel number, from the 2011 CMAs, when Taylor was still country. She either decided to revisit her old favorite, because it's that good, or she's giving us a major hint.