25+ Ways to Cop Taylor Swift's New "Clean Punk" Aesthetic

Courtesy of Instagram / @taylorswift
Kim Duong
Aug 23, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Hello. Yes. T. Swift is back (insert Titanic gif of old Rose saying, “It’s been 84 years…” here). Following an Internet-breaking social media blackout (and then, three days later, cryptic snake video after snake video after snake video), the Swizzle has returned with an NBD announcement: She's dropping a new single tomorrow! And also, in chiller news, she has a NEW ALBUM COMING OUT IN NOVEMBER, OMG. (But really though, it’s chill.)

Of course, all of this couldn’t have happened without a complete brand overhaul. Aside from the glitchy snake videos, Taylor also posted a long awaited selfie drenched in punk-rock vibes. Mind you—this isn’t Glam Punk Taylor Swift circa Met Gala 2016 (aka Jenny Humphrey in Season 3 of Gossip Girl). No. This is lighter. Breezier, if you will. Taylor sits nice and pretty in her latest ‘gram, wearing a distressed sweater and just a simple chain choker necklace, which has us thinking: Is this the new wave of punk? A pared-down, no-fuss, clean rock aesthetic?

Suddenly we’re seeing plaid skorts and alternative knit sweaters, high-shine jewelry and boy-borrowed trousers, velvet reds and lots of polished snakeskin and snake motifs (obvi). If you’re seeing that, too, well we’re here to indulge you. Scroll through to shop key pieces inspired by this new look and make way for #LitePunkTSwift2k17.

1 of 28 Courtesy

PEARL HOODIE

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 28 Courtesy

HIGH-NECK VELVET DRESS

ALC $230 (originally $575) SHOP NOW
3 of 28 Courtesy of The M Jewelers

ROSE CHOKER

The M Jewelers x Danielle Guizio $75 SHOP NOW
4 of 28 Courtesy of Ash USA

CHUNKY PUMPS

Ash $235 SHOP NOW
5 of 28 Courtesy of 3x1

CHECK WRAP SKIRT

3x1 $185 SHOP NOW
6 of 28 Courtesy

ASYMMETRIC SWEATER

Jacquemus $570 SHOP NOW
7 of 28 Courtesy

SNAKE EARRINGS

Percossi Papi $1,480 SHOP NOW
8 of 28 Courtesy

LOOSE VELVET DRESS

$198 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
9 of 28 Courtesy

FUZZY MINI HANDBAG

Zara $30 SHOP NOW
10 of 28 Courtesy

BOYISH TROUSERS

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
11 of 28 Courtesy of Dear Frances

CHUNKY BOOTS

Dear Frances $550 SHOP NOW
12 of 28 Courtesy

OVERSIZED BLAZER

Zara $80 SHOP NOW
13 of 28 Courtesy of The M Jewelers

PERSONALIZED GOTHIC CHOKER

The M Jewelers x Danielle Guizio from $180 SHOP NOW
14 of 28 Courtesy

TWEED SKORT

Zara $70 SHOP NOW
15 of 28 Courtesy of 3x1

STRIPED CROP FLARES

3x1 $245 SHOP NOW
16 of 28 Courtesy

CHECKED DRESS

Isabel Marant Etoile $279 (originally $465) SHOP NOW
17 of 28 Courtesy

LEATHER SHOULDER BAG

Prada $2,660 SHOP NOW
18 of 28 Courtesy of The Mighty Company

woven moto jacket

The Mighty Company $795 SHOP NOW
19 of 28 Courtesy

FLANNEL SLIDES

Isabel Marant $460 SHOP NOW
20 of 28 Courtesy

SNAKESKIN-TEXTURED CLUTCH

The Row $1,590 SHOP NOW
21 of 28 Courtesy

GOLD STATEMENT EARRINGS

Charlotte Chesnais $365 SHOP NOW
22 of 28 Courtesy

HIGH-TOP SNEAKERS

Gucci $950 SHOP NOW
23 of 28 Courtesy of 3x1

CUTOUT CROP DENIM

3x1 $325 SHOP NOW
24 of 28 Courtesy

LAYERED CHOKER

Mejuri $69 SHOP NOW
25 of 28 Courtesy of Commando

MESH TURTLENECK

Commando $68 SHOP NOW
26 of 28 Courtesy of Milly

SEQUIN SLIPDRESS

Milly $435 SHOP NOW
27 of 28 Courtesy of Milly

DECONSTRUCTED BUTTON-DOWN

Milly $325 SHOP NOW
28 of 28 Courtesy

buckled ankle boots

Gucci $1,890 SHOP NOW

