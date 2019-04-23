The 1 Aspect of Taylor Swift's Style That Hasn’t Changed Over the Years

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: Apr 23, 2019 @ 5:15 pm
Raymond Hall/Getty Images

People tend to talk about Taylor Swift's style choices in phases: her high-fashion, bleach haired, "goth" phase; her super feminine, fit-and-flare-inclusive "Red" album phase; when she was apparently into scarves while dating Jake Gyllenhaal, etc. A small description of where she was, musically and romantically, and we can instantly picture what she was wearing. Through it all, however, Taylor's commitment to cat fashion has remained consistent.

As Swifties well know, the singer is a proud cat lady. She has two of her own, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, and even had their faces printed on T-shirts and earrings as part of her tour merchandise. Aside from paying homage to her furbabies — or toting them around like accessories — Taylor's often seen carrying cat bags and wearing cat shoes. She's been a fan of feline fashion for years at this point, and judging from the Anya Hindmarch bag she brought to Gigi Hadid's birthday party, that won't be ending anytime soon.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Just Dyed Her Hair Pink, and Fans Think It Has Something to Do with Her Cryptic Countdown

We've decided to give the girl (and her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell) some credit, applauding her passion for cat pieces and highlighting a few of our favorites.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

April 2019

Gotham/GC Images'
Taylor might not have been on theme at Gigi Hadid's denim birthday bash, but she did show up wearing this cat purse, so all is forgiven on our end.
Advertisement

2 of 16

August 2018

John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images
Sometimes the perfect summer look includes denim shorts and a T-shirt. And if that T-shirt includes a cat print? Even better.

3 of 16

August 2018

taylorswift/Instagram
Model material! We're talking about Olivia, obviously, whose face is featured on Taylor's earrings.
Advertisement

4 of 16

July 2018

Josiah Kamau/Getty Images
Did we just time travel? This graphic cat tee is very kindergartener-in-the-'90s, and, to be honest, we're not mad about it.

5 of 16

July 2018

taylorswift/Instagram
What's better than a drawing of a cat in glasses? A drawing of Taylor Swift's cat, Meredith, in glasses.

6 of 16

August 2017

Courtesy
The old Taylor was dead and gone in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, and the new one upgraded from a kitten to a Gucci tiger.
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

November 2016

James Devaney/Getty Images
Not only was Taylor giving her favorite animal a nod with this leopard coat, she was also wearing a Dolce & Gabbana top with a kitten on it (and the kitten was wearing a crown).

8 of 16

August 2015

SplashNews.com
Before you let those cat heels distract you, check out Taylor's cat purse. Double cats!

9 of 16

March 2015

Stoianov / BACKGRID
We have a feeling that if we raided the singer's closet, we'd find a number of cat bags like this one.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

August 2014

Courtesy
The "Shake It Off" video was full of amazing outfits, but this cat sweatshirt definitely caught our eye.

11 of 16

March 2013

Courtesy
Ariana Grande isn't the only star who loves ear headbands.

12 of 16

November 2012

TOE/Bauer-Griffin
One of these polka dots is, in fact, the face of a little kitty.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

October 2012

Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Cats can be fancy, too. Taylor spiced up her formal fit-and-flare with cat heels when attending the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

14 of 16

October 2012

SplashNews.com
Retro cat! Taylor paired her feminine, floral midi skirt with white cat flats.

15 of 16

January 2012

TOE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
It takes a moment to notice, but that's a cat print on Taylor's dress.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Fashion

All Topics in Fashion

Advertisement