The 1 Aspect of Taylor Swift's Style That Hasn’t Changed Over the Years

People tend to talk about Taylor Swift's style choices in phases: her high-fashion, bleach haired, "goth" phase; her super feminine, fit-and-flare-inclusive "Red" album phase; when she was apparently into scarves while dating Jake Gyllenhaal, etc. A small description of where she was, musically and romantically, and we can instantly picture what she was wearing. Through it all, however, Taylor's commitment to cat fashion has remained consistent.

As Swifties well know, the singer is a proud cat lady. She has two of her own, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, and even had their faces printed on T-shirts and earrings as part of her tour merchandise. Aside from paying homage to her furbabies — or toting them around like accessories — Taylor's often seen carrying cat bags and wearing cat shoes. She's been a fan of feline fashion for years at this point, and judging from the Anya Hindmarch bag she brought to Gigi Hadid's birthday party, that won't be ending anytime soon.

We've decided to give the girl (and her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell) some credit, applauding her passion for cat pieces and highlighting a few of our favorites.