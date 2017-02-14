Taylor Hill's David Yurman Campaign Reminds Us Spring Is Almost Here

Courtesy of David Yurman
Jonathan Borge
Feb 14, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Forget lace bras and feather-adorned angel wings. Taylor Hill has momentarily stepped away from the Victoria's Secret spotlight to star as the face of David Yurman's spring 2017 campaign alongside pro Natalia Vodianova.

So what's so special about this one? Naturally, Hill and Vodianova model the jeweler's Continuance, Pavéflex, and Solari collections with ease, but it's the lens through which they were captured that we love. The duo posed for legend Bruce Weber in the Florida Keys (aka, somewhere warm, somewhere we currently wish we were).

"It was such an amazing experience working with the David Yurman family and Bruce Weber," Hill said in a statement. "I can't wait to see the campaign come out and I'm looking forward to the future with them."

RELATED: Julianne Moore and Molly Ringwald's Daughters Hit the J.Crew Runway

 

If the campaign serves as an indicator, Hill's future is filled with palm trees, denim cutoffs, a naturally gorgeous, messy ponytail, and chill time with BFF Vodianova. Call us jealous.

Scroll down to see more campaign and behind-the-scenes images.

1 of 5 Courtesy of David Yurman

Natalia Vodianova 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy of David Yurman

Taylor Hill 

3 of 5 Courtesy of David Yurman

Natalia Vodianova 

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy of David Yurman

Taylor Hill 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy of David Yurman

Taylor Hill 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!