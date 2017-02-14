Taylor Hill's David Yurman Campaign Reminds Us Spring Is Almost Here

Forget lace bras and feather-adorned angel wings. Taylor Hill has momentarily stepped away from the Victoria's Secret spotlight to star as the face of David Yurman's spring 2017 campaign alongside pro Natalia Vodianova.

So what's so special about this one? Naturally, Hill and Vodianova model the jeweler's Continuance, Pavéflex, and Solari collections with ease, but it's the lens through which they were captured that we love. The duo posed for legend Bruce Weber in the Florida Keys (aka, somewhere warm, somewhere we currently wish we were).

"It was such an amazing experience working with the David Yurman family and Bruce Weber," Hill said in a statement. "I can't wait to see the campaign come out and I'm looking forward to the future with them."

RELATED: Julianne Moore and Molly Ringwald's Daughters Hit the J.Crew Runway

If the campaign serves as an indicator, Hill's future is filled with palm trees, denim cutoffs, a naturally gorgeous, messy ponytail, and chill time with BFF Vodianova. Call us jealous.

Scroll down to see more campaign and behind-the-scenes images.