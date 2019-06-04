Tati Gabrielle’s CFDA Awards Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Thigh Tattoo

There was a lot going on at the 2019 CFDA Awards — designers were honored, June Ambrose had an awkward moment on the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez showed off her abs, etc. And someone who got a front row seat to all the action and more? Tati Gabrielle, of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fame, who attended the event with designer Tanya Taylor.

The actress, who plays HBIC Prudence on the Netflix show, and Taylor both showed up to the event in statement-making looks, but before that, they decided to take us behind-the-scenes as they got ready. From applying some CAOS-inspired makeup, to their fashionable car ride, and even the bite they grabbed afterward, here’s what it’s like heading to one of the most prestigious fashion events of the year.