Tati Gabrielle’s CFDA Awards Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Thigh Tattoo
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
There was a lot going on at the 2019 CFDA Awards — designers were honored, June Ambrose had an awkward moment on the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez showed off her abs, etc. And someone who got a front row seat to all the action and more? Tati Gabrielle, of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fame, who attended the event with designer Tanya Taylor.
The actress, who plays HBIC Prudence on the Netflix show, and Taylor both showed up to the event in statement-making looks, but before that, they decided to take us behind-the-scenes as they got ready. From applying some CAOS-inspired makeup, to their fashionable car ride, and even the bite they grabbed afterward, here’s what it’s like heading to one of the most prestigious fashion events of the year.
The Products
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“A look at my beauty must-haves, including It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In, Lush Tea Tree Water and Le Labo Santal 33." - Tati Gabrielle
Getting Prepped
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“I always do my own finger waves. It's never easy getting the back!” - TG
Keeping It Colorful
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“Rainbow palette of my dreams." - Tanya Taylor
Glam Time
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“I always try to do my makeup by a window for natural lighting instead of in the bathroom!” - TT
A Bit of Inspiration
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
"I prefer doing my own lip liner. I'm channeling Prudence with the dark purple.” - TG
A Sweet Sight
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“Not sure what's prettier, this view or my accessories.” - TG
Pink and Powerful
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“I felt super confident when I put on this suit from our new Pre-Spring 20 collection. No wonder they call it a power suit.” - TT
A Statement-Making Look
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“We decided to make the dress to be runway short after seeing Tati's beautiful tattoo. We could not cover that up!” - TT Bag, Edie Parker; Rings, Jennifer Fisher and Jennifer Meyer
Go Time
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“And we’re off! CFDA Awards, here we come!” - TG
A Perfect Pairing
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“Matching the pink walls and carpet. This year the carpet was entirely made from recyclable materials.” - TT
A Stylish Setting
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“Dinner is served." - TT
One Last Stop
Courtesy Tanya Taylor
“The real after party — a slice of Joe's Pizza.” - TG
