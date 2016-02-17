Shop the Tassel Jewelry Trend with These 10 Pieces

Alexandra DeRosa
Feb 17, 2016

Over the past few seasons, threadbare necklaces, teeny tiny earrings, and skinny stacking rings have reigned supreme. And what's not to love about that? These are simple styles that can be worn every day; in other words, they are true classics.

And while we here at InStyle can always appreciate a dose of minimalism, we're also looking forward to the vibrant spring trends—and FYI, spring fashion is set to be a lot of fun (rainbow stripes, anyone?). Accessory-wise, tassel jewelry is everything. Last season's tassels were colorful and bright (think too-cute yarns in shades of hot pink and turquoise), but this time around the fringe-like adornments have a more grown-up edge, thanks to high-shine metallic metals. We love the look so much that it's even a predominant trend in The Jewelry Collection by InStyle, available exclusively at HSN. Ahead, 10 pieces that will help you ace the tassel trend. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Aurélie Bidermann bracelet

$465 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Lanvin earrings

$550 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Gorjana ring

$20 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

BaubleBar Necklace

$36 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

The Jewelry Collection by InStyle necklace

$45 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Kenneth Jay Lane earrings

$50 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Express choker necklace

$35 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Go Jane ring set

$12 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Forever 21 Necklace

$7 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop necklace

$22 SHOP NOW

