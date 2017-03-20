Target's Authentic New Swim Campaign Celebrates Every Body

Everyone knows that the best place to shop for affordable and totally on-trend swimsuits is at Target. Their swim section is bigger than any bathing suit boutique and offers everything from bikinis and monokinis, traditional one-pieces to tankinis. And even though it still may only be March, our minds are definitely looking towards the spring and summer months ahead.

Target's adorable suits are truly for every body, coming in plus and regular sizing. "Because finding your favorite style suit is important, and we’re all about offering flattering fit and cut options to help guests feel confident in their swimsuits," says a press release from the retailer. "After all, you look your best when you feel your best!"

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

For their spring #TargetSwim campaign, Target has teamed up with four amazing influencers who "love showing off their authentic selves and know a thing or two about rocking a swimsuit with confidence." Content creator and dancer Megan Batoon, pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, model and body activist Denise Bidot and TV host and model Kamie Crawford are all ready for summer in their Target swimsuits.

VIDEO: How Being on the Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

"You're bearing the most amount of skin in public when you're in a swimsuit, so it's important that it helps you feel confident so you can be completely yourself and enjoy every part of summer without the burden of insecurities,” said Megan, pictured above. "I love a good one-piece or a high waist bikini. I feel like they are timeless, classy and I can eat a full watermelon without the fear of looking bloated. I call that a win-win-win."

RELATED: Over-50 Bikini Babes

Scroll down below to see the gorgeous unretouched photos, and get ready to pile your online shopping cart high with brand new swimsuits available now at target.com.