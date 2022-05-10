This Britney Spears-Approved Swimwear Brand Is 30% Off at Target
If you're prepping your wardrobe for summer, you'll want to hop on this Target sale. All swimwear is 30 percent off for Target Circle members (an automatic benefit that comes with having a Target account) — including bikinis from the Britney Spears-approved in-house brand, Xhilaration.
In case you haven't heard, Spears is actually a huge fan of Target swimwear (#same). The singer took to Instagram last year to rave about her Target swimsuit with the caption: "My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from @Target...girls, you gotta go there, cause their suits are bomb!!!!"
Spears wore yet another Target swimsuit earlier this year, which was from the brand's Xhilaration label. While her yellow gingham suit is out of stock, there are plenty of super cute options on sale that would probably get a thumbs-up from Spears; you can snag a similar look with this textured yellow gingham bandeau top and matching bottoms. If yellow isn't your thing, there's also this cute pink and orange checkered option with string-tie bottoms.
To take advantage of the sale, all you have to do is create a Target account (or sign in if you already have one) and "save" the 30 percent offer. Once you do, your swimwear will reflect the sale price at checkout. Prices start as low as $11 with the sale offer, but the discount is only available until Friday, so make sure you take advantage of it while you can.
BTW, don't let Xhilaration's junior's label deter you from some of the swimwear — according to its size chart, junior's clothing is about a size smaller than regular women's clothing, so just size up if something catches your eye but it's in junior sizing. Xhilaration also has plus-sizes available for over 50 swimsuits.
With the 30 percent discount, you can snag a majority of Xhilaration's two-piece swimsuits for under $30 — now that's a steal. Shop more Xhilaration swimsuits below, and check out all of the Target swimwear eligible for the offer, here.
Shop now: $14 with Target Circle (Originally $20); target.com