Major Changes Are Coming to Target’s Underwear Department — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Target already has our hearts. It’s where we truly go HAM on Black Friday, where we shop to feel like celebrities doing everyday things, and where we want to spend Valentine’s Day (yes, really). It’s the perfect storm of affordable and cute, and it’s constantly anticipating our every evolving need.

Case in point: Target just announced some major, upcoming changes to its intimates department that couldn’t have come at a better time. If, like us, you love Target and your underwear drawer is the most important part of your wardrobe, here’s what you need to know.

Say hello to three new size-inclusive brands

Target is welcoming Auden, Stars Above, and Colsie to its intimates and sleepwear family, all three of which are available in wide size ranges. Auden, a new bra and underwear brand, is available in sizes 32AA to 46G for bras, and XS to 4X for underwear. Stars Above, a sleepwear line, comes in sizes XS to 4X, and Colsie, a younger-minded intimates and sleep brand, runs from XS to 3X. You’ll soon be able to shop the new brands for pieces starting at just $22.

More bodies that look like yours

To improve your shopping experience, and to further its commitment to size-inclusivity, Target.com will soon be showcasing a much broader variety of bodies on its site. What’s more, Target’s upcoming campaign “No Body Like You” will feature completely unretouched women and diverse casting.

Finally find the perfect fit

Put an end to ill-fitting bras with Target.com’s exclusive Find Your Fit tool. No more spillage, digging, or gaping, all from the comfort of your couch.

When’s it all happening?

Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 3. You won’t want to miss the first opportunity to shop Target’s three game-changing brands.