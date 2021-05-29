Target Already Discounted Thousands of Items for Memorial Day Weekend
If you’ve kept up with Target over the past few years, you know it’s become a fashion force to be reckoned with. Trendy in-house labels and a viral designer collaboration have put its clothes, shoes, and accessories on the map in a new way. And the retailer just discounted thousands of items ahead of Memorial Day, and prices start at $3 for a pair of classic flip-flops.
Tons of warm weather clothing staples are featured in the sale, including this tank top from Wild Fable, which is $4 in select colors. There’s even a pair of light-wash Levi’s shorts available for $30. Meanwhile, this tie-back dress could take you from the grocery store to a summer outing in a breeze, and it’s only $24.
All of Target’s sandals are 20 percent off for the occasion (you’ll see the sale price at checkout). Top-rated options like the Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandals are bound to go fast, so order your size while you can. “I own four pairs of Birkenstocks and these are much more comfy to me,” one reviewer wrote of the lightweight slides. Other discounted shoes, like the S Sport by Skechers Vevina Athletic Shoes, are equally worth your while.
The site is also home to a wide selection of fine jewelry, and many pieces have had their prices slashed by hundreds this weekend. Take the Pompeii3 1/3 Kt Diamond Necklace, a stunning pendant available in 14-karat white or yellow gold for $180, or a whopping $540 off its original price.
A sale this major can become overwhelming fast, so we did the hard part for you and rounded up 25 of Target’s best Memorial Day deals on clothes, intimates, shoes, bags, and accessories. Keep scrolling to check out our picks, and shop stress-free knowing you’ll receive free standard shipping and returns on orders of $35 or more.
Best Clothing Deals
- Wild Fable Tank Top, $4–$5 (Originally $5)
- Universal Thread Women's Mid-Rise Tie Waist Utility Shorts, $17 (Originally $20)
- All in Motion Sculpted Linear High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings, $27 (Originally $32)
- Wild Fable Sleeveless Tie-Back Tiered Dress, $24 (Originally $28)
- Universal Thread Ruffle Sweatshirt, $21 (Originally $25)
Best Denim Deals
- Universal Thread High-Rise Midi Jean Shorts, $15 (Originally $18)
- Levi’s 724 High-Rise Straight Cropped Jeans, $49 (Originally $60)
- Universal Thread High-Rise Midi Jean Shorts in Acid Wash Purple, $15 (Originally $20)
- Levi’s Mid-Rise Jean Shorts, $30 (Originally $37)
- Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $56 (Originally $70)
Best Intimates Deals
- Leonisa Sheer Lace Bralette with Underwire, $24 (Originally $30)
- Reebok Studio Medium-Impact Bra, $40 (Originally $45)
- Leonisa 3-Pack Cotton Brief Panty with Tummy Coverage, $28 (Originally $35)
- Reebok PureMove+ Bra in Poplar Green, $55 (Originally $65)
- Leonisa Lace Cheeky Underwear, $10 (Originally $12)
Best Shoe Deals
- Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandals, $18 at checkout (Originally $23)
- A New Day Chelsea Rain Boots, $21 (Originally $25)
- Shade & Shore Brynn Flip-Flop Sandals, $3 at checkout (Originally $4)
- S Sport by Skechers Vevina Athletic Shoes, $34 (Originally $40)
- Universal Thread Gia Platform Sandals, $24 at checkout (Originally $30)
Best Bag and Accessories Deals
- VR NYC Zip Closure Wipstitch Crossbody Bag, $20 (Originally $30)
- Kate Spade Low Bridge Fit Lorelle Square Sunglasses, $59 (Originally $250)
- Pompeii3 1/3 Kt Diamond Necklace, $180 (Originally $720)
- Kipling Eleva Convertible Tote Bag, $60 (Originally $114)
- Sanctuary Project Face Statement Drop Earrings in Gold, $30 (Originally $38)
