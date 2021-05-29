Shopping

Target Already Discounted Thousands of Items for Memorial Day Weekend

Its price on a diamond necklace is going to cause a lot of self-care splurges.
By Tess Garcia
May 28, 2021 @ 9:00 pm
If you’ve kept up with Target over the past few years, you know it’s become a fashion force to be reckoned with. Trendy in-house labels and a viral designer collaboration have put its clothes, shoes, and accessories on the map in a new way. And the retailer just discounted thousands of items ahead of Memorial Day, and prices start at $3 for a pair of classic flip-flops.

Tons of warm weather clothing staples are featured in the sale, including this tank top from Wild Fable, which is $4 in select colors. There’s even a pair of light-wash Levi’s shorts available for $30. Meanwhile, this tie-back dress could take you from the grocery store to a summer outing in a breeze, and it’s only $24. 

All of Target’s sandals are 20 percent off for the occasion (you’ll see the sale price at checkout). Top-rated options like the Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandals are bound to go fast, so order your size while you can. “I own four pairs of Birkenstocks and these are much more comfy to me,” one reviewer wrote of the lightweight slides. Other discounted shoes, like the S Sport by Skechers Vevina Athletic Shoes, are equally worth your while. 

The site is also home to a wide selection of fine jewelry, and many pieces have had their prices slashed by hundreds this weekend. Take the Pompeii3 1/3 Kt Diamond Necklace, a stunning pendant available in 14-karat white or yellow gold for $180, or a whopping $540 off its original price.

A sale this major can become overwhelming fast, so we did the hard part for you and rounded up 25 of Target’s best Memorial Day deals on clothes, intimates, shoes, bags, and accessories. Keep scrolling to check out our picks, and shop stress-free knowing you’ll receive free standard shipping and returns on orders of $35 or more.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Denim Deals

Best Intimates Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Bag and Accessories Deals

