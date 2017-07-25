Lisa Frank Now Makes Pajamas—and You Can Buy Them at Target

Children of the '90s, rejoice! Everyone's favorite rainbow accessory company Lisa Frank has just unveiled a brand-new collection of pajamas at Target, and we already want to buy everything.

The cute PJs are available in sleep shirts and T-shirt and shorts sets, and you might recognize some of the prints on them from your third-grade binders. The clothes are (obviously) colorful, with happy dolphins, tiger cubs, kisses, unicorns, and rainbows filling the fabric. Most of the pajama styles are available in sizes XS to 2X.

Lisa Frank has been busy lately with a new makeup collection and an exciting movie in the works, but these cozy PJs are a welcome and adorable addition.

Scroll through the Lisa Frank PJs below and scoop some up for yourself.