Target Just Marked Down Over 400 Summer Dresses - and They're All Under $25
PSA: Amazon isn't the only place to shop amazing deals right now. Target has some discounts of its own worth checking out - including 20 percent off the most darling summer dresses at prices available today only. Let's face it: You're probably never going to stop buying cute dresses, so you might as well shop them on sale.
With over 400 styles discounted today, it may be difficult to limit yourself to just one or two new frocks. That's why we did the hard work for you and rounded up nine of our must-have picks for every style and occasion, from summer weddings to picnic dates to a casual day running errands. The best part? None of them will cost you more than $25.
Now that our lives are getting back on track and we're spending more time around other humans, it's time to ditch the sweatpants and Birkenstocks in favor of - gasp - actual outfits. And during summer, what better choice than a sundress? Not only will you look cute, but you'll feel cool and put together without having to do much more than throw it on. Target's selection of dresses includes something for basically everyone.
Need ideas? The dreamy A New Day Ruffle Hem Dress is pretty much Target's answer to the famous Hill House Nap Dress, complete with puffed sleeves and a little ruffle. For streetwear devotees, the A New Day Elbow Sleeve Knit T-Shirt Dress is ripe for accessorization with heels and tiny sunglasses à la Bella Hadid, and costs just $10 today. If your goal this season is to wear the flirtiest, tiniest dresses in celebration of Hot Girl Summer, the Wild Fable Smocked Waist Fit & Flare Dress is an unbeatable choice.
Below, check out our picks for the best summer dresses, all on sale for $25 or less today only at Target.
A New Day Ruffle Hem Dress
A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Tiered Dress
Universal Thread Sleeveless Tiered Gauze Dress
A New Day Short Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt Dress
Wild Fable Smocked Waist Fit & Flare Dress
A New Day Long Sleeve High Cuff Shirtdress
Ava & Viv Plus Size Knit Button-Front Dress
A New Day Elbow Sleeve Knit T-Shirt Dress
Shop now: $10 (Originally $12); target.com
Universal Thread Ruffle Tank Dress
Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); target.com