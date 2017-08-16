Target Debuts a New In-House Women's Fashion Line and It's Really Cute 

Part of what makes a Target run so pleasurable is the chance to pop by the clothing department for an unexpected fashion score. Usually it's something from the megabrand's famous collaborations with high-end designers—the exaggerated square-frame Lanvin sunglasses and sharply cut Altuzarra blazers still hold a place in our weekly wardrobe rotation—or it could be a piece from its recent partnership with style website Who What Wear.

That’s about to change with the launch of A New Day, or A.N.D., the company’s own in-house line of shoes, accessories, and apparel for women. The collection reads a good deal trendier than Mossimo or Merona (both of which are being phased out), but nothing seems too tricky to pull off for the non-street-style-stars among us. “The brand includes a mix of fashion-forward pieces and updated basics for a great value, truly embodying the modern Tar-zhay,” says Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.

We’re especially taken with any of the reworked shirting—there’s a blue pinstripe button-down with cha-cha sleeves that could easily go from the office to Sunday brunch—and the glen plaid suiting and tie-front trousers are also smart bets for fall. Prices are in Target’s usual (and very doable) range—from $8 to $49.99—and 100 of the styles will available in sizes X to 4X and 14W to 26W.

The goods debut in-store and online starting August 27, with a wider selection rolling out in the following few weeks. In the meantime, preview a few of the looks below.