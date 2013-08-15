Tapered Trousers

1 of 6 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

Pants are usually either hold-your-breath tight or so slouchy that all your hard work at the gym goes unnoticed. Relaxed through the hips and narrow toward the ankles, this cut covers the widest part of the leg while highlighting the thinnest part for a chic and flattering silhouette.



HOW TO WORK IT

Nipped waists were all over the runways-but not here, where waistlines were hidden. Pair these pants with tops or jackets that hit high on the thigh. Give the flattering fit, it's safe to go with bright color. Try cobalt, red, or cranberry. The beauty of the look lies in the hemming. In order for trouser legs to fall right, they need to be cropped just above the ankle. There's an ease to the shape, so choose fabrics that move. You can't go wrong with a paper-thin wool, for example.



Photos: (left to right) Rag & Bone, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Hermès, Narciso Rodriguez