Go Inside Revenge's Wardrobe Department With Costume Designer, Jill Ohanneson

An all-new season of Revenge starts Sunday on ABC and InStyle.com got an exclusive look at the show’s on-set wardrobe department in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Jill Ohanneson, the costume designer who perfects the characters’ Hamptons look every week, showed us around the various closets in the department, from the racks of men’s suits to the rows of colorful gowns that we’ve seen on Emily VanCamp’s Emily Thorne, Madeleine Stowe’s Victoria Grayson, Ashley Madekwe’s Ashley Davenport, and Christa B. Allen’s Charlotte Grayson. “It’s really fun for me to create this fantasy, aspirational world that most people dream of being a part of,” Ohanneson told us. “I work really hard to make sure that it didn’t look like New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago. I really wanted it to be the Hamptons.” Click through the gallery for a behind-the-scenes look at the Revenge costume department -- including a sneak peek of Emily’s wedding dress from this season! Then, tune in to watch new episodes on Sundays at 9/8c on ABC and follow Ohanneson on twitter at @JillOhanneson for the latest wardrobe scoop.

--Janelle Grodsky and Tessa Trudeau