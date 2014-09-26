Discover Hollywood's Most Glamorous Feline Lovers in Cat Lady Chic

Robert Vose for Look magazine/Courtesy of Shorpy
If there was any doubt that cat ladies are some of our most Pinterest-worthy and stylish icons, Taylor Swift's many head-turning street outings with her kitty Olivia Benson have dispensed that notion. Thanks to art historian Diane Lovejoy's new collection Cat Lady Chic, available now ($15; amazon.com), cat lovers can rejoice in even more style inspiration from muses going back all the way back to Old Hollywood.

From Kim Novak to Keira Knightley, Lovejoy's book is a trove of beautiful photos and artwork of history's most well-known women, both on-screen and off, with their adorable feline companions. The photo of Grace Kelly (at top) was taken on the set of 1955's To Catch a Thief, one of Kelly's most famous films.

Following her popular Cat Lady Chronicles memoir, Lovejoy tells InStyle that she was curious about the stereotypes surrounding female owners of cats, and used her research savvy to see what images popped up with a web search. To her delight, Lovejoy says, "The first image that I found was the one of Elizabeth Taylor. When I saw that image I just thought, ‘How could anyone dispute that the cat lady is exquisite and chic?’"

Take an exclusive peek in our gallery for some of the stunning images from Cat Lady Chic.

1 of 9 Photographfest

BRIGITTE BARDOT, 1956

"I am really a cat transformed into a woman. ... I purr. I scratch. And sometimes I bite." ?Brigitte Bardot
2 of 9 Cecil Beaton/Courtesy of the Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby’s

GRETA GARBO, 1951

Greta Garbo with Cecil Beaton's cat at his home, Reddish House, in Broad Chalke, England.
3 of 9 The Granger Collection, New York

SOPHIA LOREN, 1963

Sophia Loren and cat, from the film Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.
4 of 9 © TopFoto/The Image Works

TWIGGY, 1968

"Twiggy Geisha," from Mlle Âge Tendre magazine.
5 of 9 Paramount/Howell Conant/The Kobal Collection at Art Resource, NY

AUDREY HEPBURN, 1961

Audrey Hepburn and "Cat," from the film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

6 of 9 © REX USA/CSU Archv/Everett Collection

DOLLY PARTON, 1970s

Dolly Parton and cat, from a photo shoot for Dolly and Friends.
7 of 9 Karen Radkai for Vogue/© Condé Nast

WILHELMINA COOPER, 1962

Wilhelmina Cooper, founder of the Wilhelmina Models agency.
8 of 9 Paramount/© United Archives/Topfoto/The Image Works

ALI MACGRAW, 1970

Ali MacGraw and cat, from the film Love Story.
9 of 9 © Jacques Lowe Photography

JACQUELINE BOUVIER KENNEDY, 1960

Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy with Caroline Kennedy in the summer of 1960.

