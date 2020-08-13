View Series

Michelle Obama Just Wore Comfortable Sneakers From This Cult-Favorite Brand

They’re a spin on classic white sneakers.
By Jayla Andrulonis
August 13, 2020
Serious question: Is there anything Michelle Obama can’t do? We think not.

With a new documentary on Netflix and the launch of her first podcast, the former first lady is all over our radar like she never missed a beat. And of course, in signature Michelle Obama style, her fashion picks remain right on par. 

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a snap of herself sitting down opposite journalist and former NPR host Michele Norris as the duo chatted for the episode. Obama donned a white blouse and raw-hem jeans in the photo, but it was her choice of sneakers that stole our attention. 

The best-selling author wore a pair of Golden Goose sneakers with metallic detailing, which you can shop for yourself here . Obama’s eye-catching shoes offer a distressed spin on the classic white sneaker that elevated her entire look.

And she’s not the only one who’s a fan. Golden Goose has become something of a cult-favorite brand among celebrities who sport the shoes with everything from sundresses to airport wear. The high-end sneakers immediately stand out thanks to their signature worn-in  detailing. 

While the price tag of Golden Goose sneakers sits higher than most shoe brands, all of the styles are made in Italy and feature hand-distressed details that effortlessly blend elements of glam and grunge.

A true first lady fashion icon knows best: Why wear boring everyday sneakers when you can put an edgy spin on a classic silhouette? Below, you can get the Obama-approved style, plus a variety of other Golden Goose sneakers, available at Nordstrom. 

To buy: farfetch.com, $530

To buy: nordstrom.com, $495

To buy: nordstrom.com, $495

To buy: nordstrom.com, $495

To buy: nordstrom.com, $530

To buy: nordstrom.com, $495

