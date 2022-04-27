Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Back This Major '90s Trend From Clueless

The first outfit I decided I needed from Euphoria was a No Dress matching jacket and mini skirt set worn by Alexa Demie's character Maddy Perez. It's one of the first outfits we see her wear, and come season two, Sydney Sweeney's character Casey actually makes the Maddy-esque matching set look her signature. If you haven't already seen the show, the irony lies in the fact that Casey and Maddy started off as BFFs until Casey starts getting with Maddy's ex-boyfriend behind her back and slowly morphing into her in the process. Sweeney clearly loved the look on Euphoria because the matching set has become her signature IRL too — minus the stealing of boyfriends, of course.