Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Back This Major '90s Trend From Clueless
I'll never forget the gray suede over-the-knee boots Blake Lively wore on Gossip Girl in episode three of the very first season. After extensive research, I discovered they were by Chinese Laundry with a relatively affordable price tag of about $125. I begged my mom to take me to Bloomingdales on 59th and Lexington so I could try and recreate the Serena Van Der Woodsen look.
There hasn't been a show that's made me feel the same way about clothing until Euphoria. I've made a mental note about nearly every look from the show's past two seasons like I did for all six of Gossip Girl. Unfortunately, my mom is no longer taking me to Bloomingdale's at my request, and I'm now an adult who has to somehow find ways to budget Maddy's archival fashion from Aralda Vintage LA into my life.
The first outfit I decided I needed from Euphoria was a No Dress matching jacket and mini skirt set worn by Alexa Demie's character Maddy Perez. It's one of the first outfits we see her wear, and come season two, Sydney Sweeney's character Casey actually makes the Maddy-esque matching set look her signature. If you haven't already seen the show, the irony lies in the fact that Casey and Maddy started off as BFFs until Casey starts getting with Maddy's ex-boyfriend behind her back and slowly morphing into her in the process. Sweeney clearly loved the look on Euphoria because the matching set has become her signature IRL too — minus the stealing of boyfriends, of course.
For her Teen Vogue Young Hollywood spread, Sweeney wore a bright pink Alexander McQueen double breasted wool jacket and a pair of matching trousers. Shortly after, Sweeney was spotted out in New York City wearing an all Miu Miu look featuring a sequined pink gingham checkered jacket and a matching skirt. For Cannes, Sweeney wore a similar set in pink gingham by Oscar de La Renta. And while in LA for a Laneige brunch, she wore a three-piece Alessandra Rich tweed set featuring a matching blue bralette, pants and cropped blazer. It's safe to say that the matching set look is now as much Sweeney's signature as it was Casey's. She's also serving us very '90s Clueless vibes with this go-to outfit formula, and Cher Horowitz would no doubt be majorly proud.
Shop now: pants, $1,190; net-a-porter.com; bralette, $540; net-a-porter.com ; blazer, $1,730; net-a-porter.com
If you're feeling as influenced by Sweeney as I currently am, there's some good news. A matching set is probably one of the greatest wardrobe investments to make. Sure, you're buying multiple pieces, but when you're in a rush, you can throw them on no problem and look completely put together. You can also wear them in a multitude of ways styled separately with other things in your closet.
And while Sweeney's sets are all designer options that retail for thousands, Shopbop has so many right now, some of which cost under $150. Free People is also a VIP in the matching sets game and most of its options are sold together. If you're looking for one elegant enough to wear to a summer wedding, Reformation has also got you covered. But most importantly, they honestly all feel like something Sweeney would wear.
Maybe the reason I'm drawn so much to Sweeney's go-to signature set look is not just because the sentence is fun to say out loud, but also because deep down it also reminds me of that Gossip Girl look I've been drawn to for years. Serena Van Der Woodsen may have had an elite private NYC High School to attend with a uniform requirement, but Sweeney makes the signature set work in any context. And listen, I just know any set I buy would look good with those Gossip Girl suede boots I still have in my closet.
Shop matching sets Sweeney would surely approve of below.
