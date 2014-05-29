Switch Up Your Swimwear Wardrobe with These Fanciful Rash Guards

Sporty pieces were a huge hit for spring and the athletic qualities in all of the fashions stood out. And as the trend transitions into summer wear, it's proving to have serious staying power. It's never felt more chic to steer clear of ultra-fem fabrics and shapes.

Now your beach wardrobe isn't limited to bikinis and one-pieces. Welcome a stylish and sporty rash guard into your swimwear rotation. (Just think of how many bottoms you can mix and match with it.) If you're worried about being too covered up for the beach, remember that covering up is the safest way to beach-it. Plus, one-pieces are having a moment (shop our 20 favorites here), so more coverage is trending for summer. But speaking of safety, what takes these rash guards to the next level is that some of them are infused with SPF. Style and safety? We're in.

Click here to shop our favorite stylish rash guards.