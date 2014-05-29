Switch Up Your Swimwear Wardrobe with These Fanciful Rash Guards

Courtesy Photo (3)
Alexandra DeRosa
May 29, 2014 @ 1:14 pm

Sporty pieces were a huge hit for spring and the athletic qualities in all of the fashions stood out. And as the trend transitions into summer wear, it's proving to have serious staying power. It's never felt more chic to steer clear of ultra-fem fabrics and shapes.

Now your beach wardrobe isn't limited to bikinis and one-pieces. Welcome a stylish and sporty rash guard into your swimwear rotation. (Just think of how many bottoms you can mix and match with it.) If you're worried about being too covered up for the beach, remember that covering up is the safest way to beach-it. Plus, one-pieces are having a moment (shop our 20 favorites here), so more coverage is trending for summer. But speaking of safety, what takes these rash guards to the next level is that some of them are infused with SPF. Style and safety? We're in.

Click here to shop our favorite stylish rash guards.

1 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Nanette Lepore

$90; anthropologie.com
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Tory Burch

$225; toryburch.com
3 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Mara Hoffman

$140; anthropologie.com
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Madewell

$68; madewell.com
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Tommy Bahama

$78; everythingbutwater.com
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy Photo

J. Crew

$158; jcrew.com
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Glamourpuss NYC

$165; glamourpussnyc.com
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Esplande

$148; anthropologie.com
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Cynthia Rowley

$195; cynthiarowley.com
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Boden

$58; bodenusa.com
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Athleta

$54; athleta.gap.com
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Mix & Match

$68; anthropologie.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!