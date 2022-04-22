Amazon Has an Entire Section of Under-$30 Swimwear — Including Supportive Styles for Big Busts
Now that summer is mere months away, it's officially time to start revamping your swimwear collection. If you're someone who likes to get a few new suits and cover-ups each year, you probably don't want to spend too much on new ones. Luckily, Amazon has an entire section of under-$30 swimwear, and we found 10 pieces we're immediately adding to cart.
The list includes cover-up dresses, sarongs, bikinis, and one-pieces, all starting at $13. Plus, many of the swimsuits are designed to support larger busts, making them suitable for a wide range of body types. Keep scrolling through to check out our list of under-$30 swimwear to grab before summer arrives.
Shop Amazon Swimwear Under $30:
- Ekouaer Two-Piece Sarong Set, $13 with coupon (Originally $15)
- Harhay Crochet Cover-Up Dress, $20
- Loritta Bat-Sleeve Cover-Up Dress, $20 (Originally $30)
- Soly Hux Three-Piece Bikini and Sarong Set, $23
- MakeMeChic Push-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $24
- Milumia Ruffle Trim V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $25
- Smismivo Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $26
- Cromi High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $26 with coupon (Originally $29)
- Luvamia Ruched High-Waisted Bikini Set, $28 (Originally $33)
- Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Bikini Set, $29 (Originally $34)
Last year, the Soly Hux Three-Piece Set went viral on TikTok, and it remains a favorite among shoppers. Available in more than 50 colors and patterns, the swimsuit set comes with a bikini top, bottoms, and a matching sarong. According to one shopper, the "little cover-up skirt adds the perfect touch" to this summer-ready outfit. Another person wore the sarong on their head like a bandana and "dressed it up with some big sunglasses and hoop earrings" — it's just that versatile.
Shop now: $23; amazon.com
If you prefer bikinis with more coverage, go for the Luvamia High-Waisted Set, which includes a triangle top with a supportive band under the bust and ruched high-waisted bottoms. It comes in 13 colors and patterns and sizes small through XXL, which corresponds to sizes 4 through 20. One shopper, who wears a size 42DD bra, said the halter top "provides lots of lifting support."
Shop now: $28 (Originally $33); amazon.com
Moving on to a one-piece, the Smismivo Ruched Swimsuit offers full coverage across the front with slightly cheeky bottoms. It has a V-neckline with a knot detail, adjustable straps, and removable pads, and comes in 20 colorways. After trying out this swimsuit, one shopper vowed to "never waste my money on other brands again," while another person called it "absolutely stunning and comfortable at the same time."
Shop now: $26; amazon.com
No swimwear collection is complete without a high-quality cover-up, and shoppers recommend this $20 crochet dress option. It comes in 36 colors and patterns, and has a V-neckline, short sleeves, an asymmetrical hemline, and tie-up strings on both sides. More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cover-up a five-star rating, and one even called it the "best cover-up I have ever owned." A second reviewer confirmed it's "lightweight, comfy, and flattering."
Shop now: $20; amazon.com
Summer will be here before you know it, so we recommend getting your swimwear in order now. Plus, you truly can't beat the prices for these high-quality pieces.